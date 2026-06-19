The NDTV Food Awards 2026 brought together some of the biggest names in India's culinary world to celebrate excellence in food, hospitality and innovation. Held on June 15 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the awards honoured individuals and establishments that have helped shape the country's evolving food landscape. The winners were selected by an independent jury led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi.





Among the evening's most prestigious honours was the Chef of the Year award, which was presented to Chef Manu Chandra. The award was presented by jury chair Vir Sanghvi, British restaurateur Asma Khan and NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.

During the ceremony, hosts Arun Singh and Rahesha Sehgal welcomed Chef Chandra on stage, where he reflected on the growing global popularity of Indian cuisine.

When asked about the position of Indian food on the international stage today, Chandra said, “Indian cuisine is definitely having its moment right now. When I first visited New York in the early 2000s, there were only a handful of Indian restaurants that people talked about. Today, some of the most sought-after restaurant reservations in cities like New York and London are at Indian restaurants. It's an exciting time for Indian cuisine, and I believe this is only the beginning.”





Rahul Kanwal also asked Chandra what message he would like to share with young chefs and hospitality professionals entering the industry today.





Responding to the question, Chandra said, “Success in food and hospitality never happens overnight. It takes time, practice and patience. Beyond becoming a good cook, you have to learn how to be a great host and connect with people. My advice is to pace yourself, keep learning and stay open to different ways of doing things. There is never just one path to success.”

More About Manu Chandra

A Delhi native and one of India's most influential culinary figures, Chef Manu Chandra has played a significant role in shaping the country's modern dining culture. Over the years, he has earned a reputation for combining innovation with a deep respect for ingredients, helping redefine how contemporary Indian dining is perceived both at home and abroad.





His contributions extend far beyond the kitchen. Chandra is credited with introducing several influential dining concepts to India, including the country's first gastropub format. He has been at the forefront of popularising progressive Asian dining, championing India's rich biodiversity through local ingredients and contributing to the revival of the country's gin culture. His work has consistently encouraged diners to engage with Indian produce and flavours in new and exciting ways.





His culinary achievements have earned recognition both in India and internationally. From curating dining experiences at global events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the World Economic Forum in Davos to receiving honours including Travel + Leisure's Restaurateur of the Year, Chandra has long been regarded as one of the leading voices in Indian gastronomy.





The Chef of the Year award at the NDTV Food Awards 2026 is a fitting recognition of his enduring contribution to India's food industry and his continued influence on the way the country eats, drinks and dines.