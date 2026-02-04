A viral post on X has sparked a conversation about the way we eat our food, particularly Indian food at restaurants. While fine crockery and cutlery are often seen as hallmarks of fine dining, Bukhara at ITC Maurya, known for creating its signature Dal Bukhara, encourages diners to eat with their hands. Recently, a diner reflected on the restaurant's philosophy in a post on X, which quickly went viral.





In the post, the diner revealed that when they asked for cutlery at Bukhara, the manager replied, "Sir, spoon is allowed here," and then casually added, "Clinton, Obama, Trump ate by hand here. Rest is up to you."





Taking the comment in stride, the diner wrote, "In his head, tum kya America se aaye ho! Reverse pressure works better."







When asked about Bukhara's philosophy, a spokesperson told NDTV, "Standing tall since its inception in 1978, Bukhara is a living testament to ITC Hotels' commitment to quality and consistency. This culinary journey reflects the essence of the culture, with flavours as nuanced as the setting itself."





"Every meal at Bukhara encourages guests to embrace a multisensory experience. The restaurant presents a harmonious blend of legacy and flavours that reflect its roots in the North-West Frontier. Offering a unique experience, the iconic Bukhara continues to shine with its timeless dedication to authenticity, along with its unwavering devotion to classic, robust flavours that preserve the rich gastronomic heritage it is known for.





"Food here is meant to be savoured with the hands. This builds a deeper connection with the cuisine, underscoring the restaurant's philosophy of creating holistic dining. However, cutlery is available for diners upon request."





The viral post also received a range of reactions on X:





One user wrote, "Hahaha reverse psychology definitely works."





Another added, "It is standard. They would like you to taste the food with your hand. And a lot of visitors from abroad do that. It is an experience. At both Bukhara and Peshawari (ITC Grand Chola, Chennai)."





A third quipped, "When culture becomes the cutlery." Another user commented, "Indian khaana haath se double tasty ho jaata hai."





One said, "Every time they say that, sir, we have a tradition to eat with hands in Bukhara, it gives me goosebumps. Apart from the food, that's one of the reasons to love Bukhara."