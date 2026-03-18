If there is one fruit that genuinely earns the title of most versatile in the Indian kitchen, it is jackfruit. India grows more jackfruit than anywhere else in the world, and the fruit has been feeding people here for thousands of years, raw, ripe, boiled, fried, fermented, pickled, and slow-cooked into curries that taste nothing like fruit at all. The raw jackfruit, known as kathal in the north and chakka in Kerala, has a dense, fibrous texture that absorbs spices and sauces the way few vegetables do, making it one of the most satisfying meat alternatives ever stumbled upon. The ripe version is tropical sweetness at its most concentrated. Between these two states lies an enormous range of Indian cooking, and this article is a walk through ten of the best.





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A Little Background On India's Favourite Giant

Jackfruit is the world's largest tree-borne fruit, and a single fruit can weigh anywhere from a few kilos to over thirty. It is the state fruit of Kerala and is deeply embedded in the food culture of South India, though it appears in significant regional dishes across the country. The fruit has three distinct culinary personalities: raw (used as a vegetable), semi-ripe (used in both sweet and savoury preparations), and ripe (used in desserts, snacks, and eaten fresh).

Raw jackfruit is low in calories and reasonably high in fibre, potassium, and vitamin C. Its texture when cooked, particularly when pressure-cooked and shredded, resembles pulled meat closely enough that it has become a darling of the global plant-based eating movement. In India, of course, this is not a recent discovery; kathal ki sabzi has been on vegetarian thalis across the north for centuries.





One practical note before the recipes: cutting raw jackfruit is sticky business. Apply oil to your hands and knife before you start, or buy it pre-cut from a market vendor who has already done the hard work for you.

1. Kathal Ki Sabzi (Uttar Pradesh and North India)

This is the dish most North Indians think of first when kathal is mentioned. A dry-style curry of raw jackfruit cooked in a fragrant masala of onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and whole spices, it is intensely savoury and goes particularly well with roti or paratha.

Ingredients

500g raw jackfruit, cut into medium chunks (oiled hands for cutting)

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, pureed

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chilli powder, ½ tsp garam masala

1 bay leaf, 2 cloves, 1 small cinnamon stick

Salt and oil

Method

Pressure cook the jackfruit pieces with salt and turmeric for two whistles until just tender. Drain and set aside. Heat oil in a kadhai, add the whole spices, then onions, and cook until golden. Add ginger-garlic paste, cook for a minute, then add the pureed tomatoes and all the ground spices. Cook until the oil separates, about eight minutes. Add the cooked jackfruit pieces and stir well to coat in the masala. Fry on medium heat for five to six minutes until the pieces turn slightly crisp at the edges. Finish with garam masala and fresh coriander.

2. Kathal Biryani (Lucknow and Awadhi Tradition)

Kathal biryani is one of those dishes that genuinely surprises people who have never had it. The jackfruit absorbs the slow-cooked dum aromas, saffron, fried onion, whole spices, beautifully, and the texture reads as close to a meat biryani as any vegetarian version gets.

Ingredients

400g raw jackfruit, cut into 2-inch pieces

1.5 cups basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes

2 onions, thinly sliced and deep-fried until golden (birista)

1 cup thick curd, whisked

1 tsp each: ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, biryani masala

Whole spices: bay leaf, star anise, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon

A pinch of saffron soaked in 2 tbsp warm milk

Fresh mint, coriander, salt, ghee

Method

Marinate the jackfruit in curd, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, biryani masala, half the fried onions, salt, and half the mint and coriander for thirty minutes. Cook the marinated jackfruit in oil with the whole spices until the masala is fragrant and the jackfruit is half done. Separately par-cook the rice with whole spices until 70 per cent cooked. Layer the rice over the jackfruit masala in the pot, top with remaining birista, saffron milk, fresh herbs, and a drizzle of ghee. Seal the pot with a tight lid or dough and cook on dum (low flame) for twenty minutes.

3. Chakka Curry / Erissery (Kerala)

Erissery is one of the most beloved dishes on a Kerala Onam sadhya, and the jackfruit version uses raw chakka cooked with coconut and tempered with coconut oil and curry leaves. It is earthy, mildly spiced, and the roasted coconut on top takes it somewhere very special.

Ingredients

300g raw jackfruit, cut into cubes

½ cup grated coconut

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 dried red chillies

½ tsp turmeric, salt

For tempering: coconut oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, 2 tbsp grated coconut (to roast)

Method:

Cook the jackfruit with turmeric and salt in enough water until completely soft. Coarsely grind grated coconut, cumin, and one dried red chilli with a little water. Add this coconut paste to the cooked jackfruit, mix well, and cook on a low flame for five minutes until it thickens. For the tempering, heat the coconut oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and the remaining red chilli. Add the two tablespoons of fresh coconut and roast, stirring constantly, until it turns golden brown. Pour this over the erissery and mix in just before serving.

4. Jackfruit Chips / Chakka Vattal (Kerala)

These are one of Kerala's most addictive snacks and a staple at every teatime. Made from ripe jackfruit bulbs that are sliced thin and deep-fried in coconut oil, they are crunchy, sweet-salty, and the coconut oil gives them an unmistakable flavour.

Ingredients

½ kg ripe jackfruit bulbs (arils), seeds removed

⅓ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Coconut oil for frying

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Method

Slice the jackfruit bulbs into thin wedges. Toss with turmeric. Heat coconut oil in a heavy pan and fry the jackfruit in batches on medium heat until golden and crisp, stirring occasionally. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle immediately with salt. Allow to cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

5. Kathal Kofta (Rajasthan and North India)

Raw jackfruit, when boiled and mashed, makes an excellent kofta base; the flavour is mild enough to carry the spicing without competing with it, and the texture holds together well when fried.

Ingredients

400g raw jackfruit, boiled, drained, and mashed

2 tbsp besan (chickpea flour)

1 tsp each: red chilli powder, coriander powder, amchur (dry mango powder)

½ tsp garam masala, salt

Oil for shallow frying

Onion-tomato gravy of your choice, to serve

Method

Mix the mashed jackfruit with besan, all the spices, and salt until well combined. Shape into small balls or patties. Shallow-fry in oil over medium heat until golden on all sides. Simmer these koftas gently in a rich onion-tomato gravy for ten minutes before serving. They absorb the gravy beautifully and soften slightly on the inside while retaining a slight outer texture.

6. Jackfruit Halwa / Chakka Halwa (Kerala)

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Made from ripe jackfruit pulp cooked low and slow with ghee, jaggery, and cardamom, chakka halwa is one of the most extraordinary jackfruit desserts in Indian cooking. The natural sugars in the fruit caramelise as it cooks, creating a dense, fudge-like sweetmeat that keeps well for days.

Ingredients

2 cups ripe jackfruit pulp (seeds removed, blended smooth)

¾ cup jaggery, grated

3 tablespoons ghee

¼ tsp cardamom powder

Cashews and raisins for garnish

Method

Cook the jackfruit pulp in a heavy-bottomed pan on low to medium heat, stirring frequently. After ten minutes, add the jaggery and continue stirring. Add the ghee tablespoon by tablespoon as the mixture thickens, stirring constantly to prevent sticking. The halwa is ready when it pulls away cleanly from the sides of the pan and has turned a deep amber. This typically takes thirty to forty minutes of stirring on low heat. Finish with cardamom and garnish with cashews and raisins.

7. Chakka Puttu (Kerala)

Puttu is the beloved steamed rice cake of Kerala, eaten at breakfast with banana and kadala curry. The jackfruit version folds ripe jackfruit pieces into the layers of rice flour and coconut, making a naturally sweet, fragrant breakfast that barely needs accompaniment.

Ingredients

2 cups rice flour (puttu podi)

1 cup grated coconut

10 to 12 pieces ripe jackfruit, cut into small pieces

2 tsp sugar, ⅓ tsp salt, water as needed

Method

Mix sugar and salt into ⅓ cup of water. Sprinkle gradually into the rice flour and mix; the consistency should resemble damp sand, not a dough. Mix in ¾ cup of grated coconut. Layer the puttu maker: grated coconut at the base, then jackfruit pieces, then the rice flour mixture, then more jackfruit and coconut on top. Steam over boiling water for four to five minutes until steam escapes from all sides. Serve warm with tea.

8. Jackfruit Payasam / Chakka Pradhaman (Kerala)

Chakka pradhaman is the ultimate jackfruit dessert, a slow-cooked kheer made from ripe jackfruit pulp, jaggery, and coconut milk. It appears on the Onam sadhya and is one of Kerala's most celebrated sweets.

Ingredients

1.5 cups ripe jackfruit pulp

¾ cup jaggery, melted and strained

1 cup thick coconut milk

1 cup thin coconut milk

2 tbsp ghee

¼ tsp cardamom powder, ¼ tsp dry ginger powder

Cashews and coconut slices, fried in ghee

Method

Cook the jackfruit pulp with the thin coconut milk and melted jaggery on low heat, stirring regularly until the mixture thickens, about twenty minutes. Add the thick coconut milk and stir gently for another five minutes — do not allow it to boil hard once the thick coconut milk is added, or it will split. Finish with cardamom, dry ginger, and ghee. Top with the fried cashews and coconut slices. Serve at room temperature or slightly warm.

9. Goan Jackfruit Curry (Goa)

Goa has its own rich jackfruit cooking tradition, and the curry version uses raw jackfruit cooked in a coconut-based masala that has the tang of kokum and the warmth of Goan spices. It is typically eaten with rice and is a staple during the fruit's season.

Ingredients

400g raw jackfruit, cut into chunks

½ cup grated coconut

3 to 4 dried red Kashmiri chillies

1 tsp coriander seeds, ½ tsp cumin

4 to 5 pieces of dried kokum

Salt, coconut oil

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Method

Dry-roast the coconut until lightly golden. Blend with the red chillies (soaked in warm water), coriander seeds, and cumin with enough water to make a smooth paste. Cook the raw jackfruit pieces in salted water until half-tender. Drain and set aside. In a pan, heat a little coconut oil, add the coconut masala paste, and cook on medium heat for five minutes. Add the jackfruit, kokum pieces, and enough water to make a thick curry consistency. Simmer covered for fifteen minutes until the jackfruit is completely tender and has absorbed the masala. Taste and adjust salt.

10. Jackfruit Pickle / Kathal ka Achar (North India)

Jackfruit pickle is one of the boldest and most satisfying preparations in the North Indian pantry. Made from raw jackfruit cooked briefly and then marinated in mustard oil, vinegar, and a potent spice mix, it keeps for months and improves with time.

Ingredients

500g raw jackfruit, cut into small pieces

3 tbsp mustard oil

1 tbsp each: red chilli powder, coriander powder

1 tsp each: turmeric, kalonji (nigella seeds), fennel seeds (saunf)

2 tbsp white vinegar or raw mango juice

Salt to taste

Method

Steam or briefly boil the jackfruit pieces until just cooked but still firm. Drain and spread on a clean cloth to dry for a few hours in the sun or in a well-ventilated space. Heat mustard oil until it begins to smoke slightly, then cool to room temperature. In a clean jar, combine the jackfruit, all the spices, salt, vinegar, and cooled mustard oil. Mix well. Seal the jar and leave in the sun for three to four days, shaking daily. The pickle improves with age.

India's Summer Favourite

Jackfruit is one of those ingredients that rewards curiosity. Every region of India has developed its own relationship with the fruit, shaped by local spices, cooking methods, and the fruit's natural seasonality. The ten preparations above are not a complete list, they barely scratch the surface of what Indian kitchens have found to do with this extraordinary fruit. But they are a starting point, and each one is worth making at least once. The next time you see jackfruit at your market, whether raw or ripe, pick some up. It will not disappoint you.