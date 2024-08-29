Food wastage is a major concern today. According to a 2022 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report, households waste over one billion meals daily, almost one-fifth of all food available to consumers worldwide. While various administrative steps are being taken to raise awareness, we can take small initiatives at home - for instance, organising the refrigerator. This will keep the space clean and help reduce food wastage. You wonder how? Let us explain it to you.

How Refrigerators Lead To Food Wastage? How Fridge Makes Us Waste Food?

What comes to your mind when we say refrigerator? The first reply will be - a cool and dry space to store cooked and uncooked foods in bulk. But did you know that even refrigerated foods turn stale after a while? You heard us. According to food experts, people tend to buy ingredients in bulk and refrigerate, intending to use them whenever they want. This leads to unwanted purchases, further leaving the food unused for a long time and ending up in the waste bin.





How To Organise Refrigerators And Reduce Food Wastage?

We got you some practical organising hacks that will help you make use of the food ingredients to the fullest. Find it here.

1. Plan weekly grocery:

Do not do unnecessary shopping. Prepare a food plan for the week, check the ingredients and then make a list of what you need throughout the week. This will not only help you save time during busy days but also make use of the ingredients to the fullest.

2. Label foods cooked in bulk:

Some of us like preparing foods in bulk, while some like sorting the mise-en-place to save time in the kitchen. Whatever it is, make sure you add dates to the containers and organise them as per the shelf life. This will help you remember what's stored in the fridge and use it when needed.

3. Prevent contamination:

Food contamination is a major concern during refrigeration. Hence, all need to understand what to store where. Keep cooked and uncooked foods separately. Store raw meat properly in the freezer and do a sanity check now and then to keep a check on the quality of the food.





4. Buy organisers:

This is probably the first thing one should do before sorting a refrigerator. Get hold of different types of containers and organisers for every type of food item. This will not only keep the space clean but also help you track what's in store and avoid excess buying.

5. Create zones for different types of food items:

The best way to approach the whole organising game is by creating different zones for different types of foods. This will help you keep track of your fridge, sort out the grocery plan and avoid the risks of food contamination. Then buy containers and organisers accordingly.

6. Clean refrigerator at regular intervals:

We suggest, utilise one weekend twice a month to clean your refrigerator. This will prevent foul smell and germs buildup and also help you reach out to the hidden corners to find if there's anything left unused.





We understand refrigerator organisation might not be the "coolest" topic for you to discuss, but trust us, this is going to be the most satisfying process ever! Try it now and enjoy a healthy and sustainable household.