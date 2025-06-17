Kitchen fails are a universal language, understood by home cooks and seasoned chefs alike. Whether it is a moment of distraction, a dash of creativity gone wrong or simply a pinch of bad luck, we have all made some blunders during our time in the kitchen. While always a nuisance, these fails can be downright hilarious sometimes, like the recent viral video of a woman who accidentally made chilla with vanilla custard instead of besan. Yes, you read that right - vanilla custard chilla! In a video posted on Instagram, user Saviggya shared that she stepped into the kitchen to whip up some chilla for her sick mother. But her cooking adventure took an unexpected turn when she discovered she had used vanilla custard powder instead of besan to make the dish.





Also Read: Family Brings Dad To Pedro Pascal Lookalike Contest On Father's Day, Wins Free Burritos For A Year

Watch the video here:

The video went viral with more than 1 million views on Instagram. Several people had some queries about the incident, such as "Who bought this family-sized custard packet" or "How did she confuse custard with besan?".





Saviggya answered the questions in her post's caption. She wrote, "1. This big packet was bought by mistake. 2. Besan and this had similar looking box so got confused."





Someone asked whether she got scolded by her mother for this mistake? To which, Saviggya said, "No, my mom didn't scold me (she is nice)" Talking about the taste of custard chilla, she added, "We didn't eat it so we don't know the taste."





Contrary to general belief, Saviggya claims she didn't get any fragrance from the dish while cooking it. She assured the viewers, "Yes you can try this new recipe!!"





Some people recounted their own kitchen mishaps in the comment section. One user wrote, "Once I made sattu ka halwa thinking that it was besan."





Also Read: Viral Video: Comedian's Hilarious Take On Korean Flavoured Snacks Leaves Internet In Splits





Another added, "She's so me. One day I made custard and added chaas instead of milk and thought why it's sour."





"Reminded me of the time when I made pakodas with haldi instead of besan," read a comment.





What do you think of this video? Let us know in the comments section.