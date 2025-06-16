A Mexican restaurant in New York hosted a fun Pedro Pascal lookalike contest, and 30 people entered. For the unversed, superstar Pedro Pascal has starred in 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Star Wars' spin-off, Narcos and 'The Mandalorian' - and has a huge fan following. The winner of this contest could take home $50 and a year's supply of burritos from the Son Del North Mexican restaurant, located on the Lower East Side. So, who won? A dad from Brooklyn, who instantly became popular on social media for his close resemblance to actor Pedro Pascal. Coincidentally, the contest was held on Father's Day, and the dad, George Gountas, was encouraged by his family to participate in this unique contest.





Restaurant chef and co-owner Annisha Garcia said the inspiration for the contest came from Pascal's famous 2023 quip that there was no good Mexican food in New York. Garcia said, "And we were like, 'There is, and we are here.' "





The winner's wife, Jenny Gania, shared that people started noticing her husband's likeness to the actor after he starred in 'Game of Thrones' as Prince Oberyn Martell.

George Gountas wins a year's worth of burritos. Photo:nypost

"Then some kids started noting it, too, so when we saw this [contest], I was like, 'It's Father's Day. You have to go. It's going to be your Father's Day treat,' " Gania told her husband, reported The New York Post.





Wim Shih, co-owner of the Mexican restaurant, said the whole idea behind the contest was to bring a smile to folks during troubled times. "There's just so much sadness in the world right now, and we wanted to be a bit of sunshine today amidst all that," Shih said.