They say that necessity is the mother of invention. In India, we have a special word to describe the ingenious methods we develop to solve problems: jugaad. It is hard to translate this word precisely. One explanation could simply be a smart way of making the best of what you have to deal with the situation. A better way to explain it would be through examples, and a recent viral video provides exactly that. Businessman Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to post a video of a woman making ice cream at home. In order to churn the mixture, she used a technique that is unusual, to say the least. Watch the video below:
Where there's a will, there's a way.
Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India… pic.twitter.com/NhZd3Fu2NX— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2023
We see the woman first stirring the liquid ice cream mixture in a large vessel. She then pours it into a container, which is then placed inside a larger one. She adds many pieces of ice in the space between the containers to form a sort of ice bath. She then ties a rope to the lid of the inner container. As the video zooms out, we see the other end of the rope is fastened to a ceiling fan. As the fan move, the ice cream mixture gets churned and chilled. Later, she opens the container and shows the viewers the ice cream. Anand Mahindra wrote, "Where there's a will, there's a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India..."
The video has received 1.3M views so far. Many people were impressed by the woman's ingenuity, while others were not convinced. Some even found the method dangerous. Read some of the reactions below.
Open AI wouldn't have been able to provide this #jugaad of an idea! What an #idea madamji!!— Ramesh Ravishankar (@rramesh25) March 30, 2023
True entrepreneurship! 💥— Benzinga India 🇮🇳 (@BenzingaIndia) March 29, 2023
This is so so wrong on so many fronts. @anandmahindra i notice you ignore many safety aspects in some items you promote as "innovative". At least put a caveat or something. This is completely wrong! People can be badly injured doing somewthing like this!— M Singh (@ms07926) March 29, 2023
This video reminds me of my young days when we as kids used to make #Icecream like this in Mattka during summer vacations.
Process pattern is awesome but one day the motor of the fan will fail as fan is not meant for such type of work.— Advocate Neeraj (@neeraj_taxarena) March 29, 2023
Thanks sir, in Rangoon, Burma , we did not have electricity. Yet we chipped in to make ice cream , every body joined in to rotate the mechanical handle. I remember salt was added to the ice. The taste was splendid. And we had second helpings..— RITA shamihoke (@RitaShamihoke) March 29, 2023
Kanpur's famous Kulfi made in similar way, it takes 30 minutes to freeze!! pic.twitter.com/NrIp3NtmlP— Zama Khan 🇮🇳 (@zamakhan) March 30, 2023
What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments.
