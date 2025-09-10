Restaurant mishaps can be hilarious, especially when they involve mix-ups that leave both customers and staff in stitches. One such incident has now gone viral on social media. The video shows a woman confusing artisanal salt with a gourmet dish at a restaurant, leaving the internet in splits. The clip begins with the woman sitting at a table, staring at a peculiar object in front of her, seemingly perplexed about how to consume it. "Is that an appetiser? It doesn't look like chocolate," she says.





Later, she asks the waiter for guidance, who bursts into laughter and reveals the surprising truth: "You don't eat it. It's a salt, you sprinkle it on your dish." He then demonstrates by sprinkling the salt on their plates.





Continuing the funny banter between them, the woman picks up a table plant and playfully asks, "How do you eat this?" The waiter, still chuckling, responds, "It's for decoration," adding with a smile, "You're so funny."







The salt in question is Asin Tibuok – a rare, artisanal and labour-intensive sea salt from the island of Bohol, Philippines. It is also known as the "dinosaur egg" due to its distinctive shape and appearance.





The unique salt is made by soaking coconut husks in seawater, burning them to create charcoal-like ash, and then using the ash to filter seawater into a concentrated brine. This brine is then boiled in clay pots until the water evaporates, leaving a solid, smoky and complex rock salt that is sold, still contained in the broken pots.





The video went viral with more than 2 million views on Instagram. Several internet users praised the woman for turning an awkward situation into a fun interaction.





One user wrote, "You're so real, Jackie, down to earth! That's why I love you."





Another added, "You are the most unpretentious Queen I've ever known! Thanks for making everyone laugh and be at ease."





A foodie explained, "That salt is considered to be the rarest salt in the world. It's from the Philippines and called ‘asin tibuok'… glad it's made its way all the way to where you are."





"I thought it was some kind of mushroom," read a comment.

Have you ever tried this unique salt? Let us know in the comments section below.