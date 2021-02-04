Did You Know This Easy Trick To Stop Water From Boiling Over? It's Life Changing!

Viral hack: Try this simple trick to stop water and other liquids from boiling over.

Highlights Boiling water can be a seemingly simple yet tricky task

Many people complain that water boils over and spills

This easy hack can prevent any liquid from overflowing while boiling

Boiling can be a tricky thing. For a seemingly simple process, there are quite a few factors to be considered - whether you're boiling noodles or pasta, water or milk. The long-standing joke is that the moment you turn your eyes away from the gas stove, the pot of boiling water overflows and spills out creating a mess. If you find this situation highly relatable, prepare to have your life changed! We came across an easy trick that can stop water or any other liquid from overflowing while being boiled. Wondering how it works? All you need is a wooden spoon. Take a look:





This viral hack has been around for quite some time, yet, many are unaware of it. Thousands of users have shared the hack across social media platforms recently. In this trick, a wooden spoon or spatula is placed across the pan and surprisingly, the bubbling liquid simply does not spill out!





Seems magical, right? The trick, in fact, involves a simple principle of science which many users have explained online. Water or any other liquid usually boils at 100 degrees Celsius, forming bubbles on top which may cause the excess liquid to spill out of the pan. Wood is an insulator, thus cooling the bubbles down and making them retreat. The spoon or wooden spatula, thus, acts as a barrier to prevent the bubbly liquid from overflowing.





This simple yet convenient hack may just be a game-changer for all cooks. We advise exercising caution when attempting the hack - boiling hot liquid needs to be dealt with carefully else it may cause burns or injury.





Did you know about this easy hack already? Tell us your reactions in the comments below!







