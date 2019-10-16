World Food Day 2019: Theme And Significance Of The Day, Tips For Healthy And Sustainable Diet 

The World Food Day is celebrated on 16th October each year

The World Food Day is celebrated on 16th October each year in honour of Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations that was founded on the same day in the year 1945. The World Food Day aims at promoting awareness about food, nutrition and healthy eating practices across the world and urge people to take action against work hunger and unfair allocation of resources. Malnutrition is one of the biggest challenges faced by multiple countries around the globe. World Food Day is one of the most widely celebrated days of the UN Calendar, with participation from as many as 150 countries.





Theme And Significance Of World Food Day 2019

This year the theme for World Food Day is 'Healthy Diets For A #Zerohunger World.' Our diets are constantly evolving with our fast-paced lives. With globalisation, we have also seen a massive intermingling of foreign foods and local ingredients. With rise in options, we are also tending towards all things 'yummy' and neglecting essential nutrients in our diets.





According to FAO's website, ''a combination of unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles has sent obesity rates soaring, not only in developed countries, but also low-income countries, where hunger and obesity often coexist. Now over 670 million adults and 120 million girls and boys (5-19 years) are obese, and over 40 million children under 5 are overweight, while over 820 million people suffer from hunger'.

World Food Day 2019: The theme for World Food Day is 'Healthy Diets For A #Zerohunger World





In addition to obesity, unhealthy diets are leading to many disorders such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and certain cancers. "Linked with one-fifth of deaths worldwide, unhealthy eating habits are also taking a toll on national health budgets costing up to USD 2 trillion per year", the FAO mentions on their site. Diet is an essential component of healthy living; therefore one must ensure they consume a balanced meal. A balanced meal contains an ideal mix of all nutrients such as protein, fibre, fats, vitamins and minerals. In a #Zerohunger World, everybody should have access to food that is healthy, nutrient-dense and wholesome, according to FAO.





World Food Day 2019: What Can You Do?

1. Do not waste food; do not push the greens to the corners of your plate or toss it in the dustbin. Remember, green leafy vegetables are full of fibre and not everybody is privileged to enjoy them on a daily basis.





2. Make sure you do not overfill your pantry; there is no point hoarding cereals, grains, masalas and coffee. Buy a sufficient amount that you think you would be able to use before the expiry date.





3. Eat only when you are hungry. Mindless noshing may take a toll on your overall health and is linked to many disorders.





4. Balanced diet is imperative for healthy living; make sure you have ample protein, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Do not rule out food groups from your diet, without consulting expert.





5. Try to avoid refined grains and refined goods; excess consumption of refined goods have been linked to weight gain and poor heart health.











Happy World Food Day 2019 everybody!









