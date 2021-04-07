After a long tiring day, all we look for is a clean bed to lie on and have a good night sleep. But many a times, we spend hours tossing and turning on our beds while trying to go to sleep. While many of us are blessed with sound sleep, there are people who face sleep-trouble on a regular basis. Sleeplessness or insomnia is a big problem, much more than we perceive it. Besides making us drowsy for the entire day, lack of sleep can also create concentration-related troubles and hinder daily activities. It can severely trouble your health too. Hence, experts around the world suggest a proper 7-8-hour sleep per day is a must for proper functioning of body. It helps reboot our body and get ready for the upcoming day.

While a number of people resort to sleeping pills to induce sleep, we say, why popping pills unnecessarily when we can prevent sleeplessness with healthy diet and lifestyle. This World Health Day (7th April 2021), we found two easy nutritional hacks that help you get a good night sleep, the natural way. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to her Instagram handle to share that including magnesium and glycine in our daily diet will help us have a proper sleep every night. This may further help improve immunity and reduce the following health related troubles with lack of sleep such as:

Memory Loss

Alzheimer's

Parkinson's disease

Diabetes

Cardiovascular disease

Cancers

Autoimmune Diseases

She further spoke about the food that can include glycine and magnesium in our diet naturally. Here's what she suggests.

Foods rich in glycine: Beans, spinach, kale, cabbage, bananas, kiwi, chicken, fish eggs et al.

Foods rich in magnesium: Pumpkin seeds, almonds, peanuts, spinach, cashew nut, soy milk, edmame, beans et al.

Eat healthy, stay fit! Happy World Health Day, everyone.

Watch Here The Complete Video Post By Pooja Makhija:

