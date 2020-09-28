World Heart Day 2020: Why Is It Celebrated? 9 Foods To Add To Your Diet

Neha Grover | Updated: September 28, 2020 22:46 IST
The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to look at our health holistically. These unprecedented times demand serious actions. Among others, heart patients are at a greater risk, and it is more important now than ever to take preventive steps. World Heart Day, which is observed on September 29 every year, is earmarked to raise awareness against the deadly illness. World Heart Day was launched by the World Heart Federation as an annual event in the year 2000, and since then, widespread measures are taken to remind people across the globe to take care of their heart.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 17.9 million lives are lost every year to cardiovascular illnesses, and this accounts for 31% of all global deaths. CVD is one of the number one causes of deaths across the globe, and with the Coronavirus scare still looming large, there is a dire need for people with heart-related issues to protect their heart and fight against cardiovascular problems.
World Heart Day 2020 will be dedicated to continue motivating people through online medium with hashtag - #UseHeart to beat cardiovascular diseases. This year's campaign will urge you all to -
1. Use heart to make better life choices.
2. Use heart for society, your loved ones and you.
3. Use heart to thank the healthcare profession.
4. Use heart to take part.
Just like every year, World Heart Day 2020 encourages you to imbibe healthy eating practices and include healthy foods in your daily diet.
1. Whole Grains - Health experts and nutritionists recommend including at least one type of whole grain in your daily meals. Think cereals and millets!
2. Omega 3-rich foods - Add more foods like salmon, mackerel, sardines and tuna.
3. Oats - They are rich in fibre and help manage cholesterol level. And guess what, they are incredibly delicious too!
4. Green Leafy Vegetables - Include more greens (read cruciferous) in your daily diet as they are excellent sources of vitamins and minerals, especially, heart-friendly vitamin K.
5. Herbs - Avoid table salt and add herbs to add flavour to your dishes.
6. Olive and Mustard Oil - Use olive and mustard oils to cook as they contain healthy fats, which are good for your heart.
7. Berries - Include these little treats for their high antioxidant properties.
8. Seeds - Flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds etc.
9. Nuts - A handful of almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, walnuts etc. every day.
1. Eat lots of vegetables with fibre and other nutrients. The recommended serving is 4-5/day.
2. Hydrate yourself with lots of water, fresh lemon water, coconut water and other healthy drinks.
3. Consume different cereals like whole wheat, jau (barley), ragi, bajra, corn, and jowar.
4. Make sure to have lentils and legumes 3-4 times a week.
5. Consume a handful of nuts and seeds every day.
6. Switch to lean meats, poultry and fish.
7. Eat fruits every day.
