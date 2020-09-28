World Heart Day 2020: Why Is It Celebrated? 9 Foods To Add To Your Diet

World Heart Day 2020 is celebrated to raise awareness about improving heart health.

Highlights World Heart Day is celebrated on September 29 every year.

The day is earmarked to spread awareness about heart health.

Here is everything you need to know about World Heart Day 2020.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to look at our health holistically. These unprecedented times demand serious actions. Among others, heart patients are at a greater risk, and it is more important now than ever to take preventive steps. World Heart Day, which is observed on September 29 every year, is earmarked to raise awareness against the deadly illness. World Heart Day was launched by the World Heart Federation as an annual event in the year 2000, and since then, widespread measures are taken to remind people across the globe to take care of their heart.





Why World Heart Day Is Celebrated? Everything You Need To Know

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 17.9 million lives are lost every year to cardiovascular illnesses, and this accounts for 31% of all global deaths. CVD is one of the number one causes of deaths across the globe, and with the Coronavirus scare still looming large, there is a dire need for people with heart-related issues to protect their heart and fight against cardiovascular problems.





World Heart Day 2020 will be dedicated to continue motivating people through online medium with hashtag - #UseHeart to beat cardiovascular diseases. This year's campaign will urge you all to -





1. Use heart to make better life choices.





2. Use heart for society, your loved ones and you.

3. Use heart to thank the healthcare profession.





4. Use heart to take part.





(Also Read: 5 Diet And Lifestyle Tips To Keep Your Heart Healthy Post COVID)



