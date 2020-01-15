Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes: 5 Super Foods You Must Add To Your Mornings Daily

A healthy heart leads to a happy life. Morbidity, mortality and disability due to heart-related disease have increased in the past few years. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of human death irrespective of age, race, and region. One of the main causes of heart diseases among people today is unhealthy lifestyle. So taking extra care of our hearts is the need of the hour. A healthy diet, specially a wholesome breakfast, is the first step towards the same; as our parents have always said, one should always give a good start to his/her day. When it comes to a healthy diet, incorporating different types of foods and consuming balanced diet, along with active lifestyle, is imperative.





Why is a wholesome breakfast so important? Breakfast is important as it breaks the overnight fast and provides our body and mind the fuel that is needed to start the day. It replenished the supply of glucose and nutrients in our body to keep up the energy level throughout the day. Starting the day without breakfast is like trying to start a car with no petrol in it.





Here We Are Five Super Foods That You Must Add To Your Breakfast Menu For Keeping Your Heart Healthy:











Berries

They play an important role in keeping our heart healthy. Strawberries, blueberries, black berries and raspberries are rich in antioxidants, which protect our hearts from oxidative stress and inflammation that contribute to the development of heart disease. Several studies have shown that eating berries can reduce several heart risks.

Seeds

Several seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds are rich plant-based source of Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have many beneficial effects such as helping to lower levels of triglycerides, LDL, and total cholesterol. It also decreases the risk of disorders that can lead to heart attack, such as thrombosis and arrhythmias.





Green Vegetables

Leafy veggies like spinach and kale are well-known for their wealth of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which help protect your arteries and promote proper blood clotting. Some studies have found link between increasing intake of leafy green vegetables and lowering risk of heart disease.





Yogurt

Packed with probiotics, antioxidants and healthy bacteria, yogurt protects heart, boost the immune system, improve digestion and stimulate overall health.





Nuts

A handful of nuts such as almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, walnuts and others keep our hearts healthy. These nuts are full of protein, fibre, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Walnuts are also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids.











Here We Have 5 Heart-Friendly Breakfast Recipes To Give A Power-Packed Start To The Day:











Super Smoothie Bowl Recipe:

Serves: 1 bowl





Ingredients:





Spinach: 4-5 leaves





Kale: 3-4 leaves





Yogurt: 250 gm





Coconut milk: 1 cup





Berries: 1 cup (frozen)





Flax seeds: 1 tsp





Chia seeds: 2 tsp





Almonds: 6-7 (sliced)





Walnuts: 3-4 (crushed)





Honey (as per taste)





Method:





Add kale, spinach and yogurt in a mixer grinder and make a smooth paste.





Take it in a bowl and add coconut milk to give a smooth consistency.





Add honey as per taste.





Garnish with nuts, berries and seeds.





Walnut Salad Recipe:

Serves: 1 bowl





Ingredients:





Walnut: 50 grams (crushed)





Apples: 3 (finely chopped)





Celery: 2 sticks (chopped)





Cabbage: 1 bowl (grated)





Honey: As per taste





Method:





Soak the cabbage in cold water for an hour and strain it. Keep it aside





Mix apple with honey. Add walnuts and celery to it





Place the soaked cabbage in serving bowl.





Garnish with apple and walnut mixture and enjoy.





Oats Idli Recipe:

Oats are among the healthiest grains which are great source of important vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. Studies show that oats and oatmeal lower blood sugar levels and reduce risk of heart diseases. Oats idlis are made with grated carrots, ideal for calorie conscious people. Easy and quick to make, this low calorie oats idli recipe is ideal for a good breakfast or brunch at home. (Click Here For The Recipe)





Oat and Soya Pancakes Recipe:

Give your day a healthy start with these savory soya and oat pancakes. Soy is good for heart. One study suggests that eating foods that contain is oflavones (like soy products) every day may help in lowering blood pressure. Whole soy foods contain high levels of healthy protein and fiber. Fiber helps to reduce bad cholesterol. (Click Here For The Recipe)





Puran Poli Recipe:

Puran poli is an easy recipe of flat bread stuffed with a sweet lentil filling made from Chana dal and jaggery. In Marathi language, the sweet filling is called Puran and the outer bread is the Poli. On that note, lentils are a plentiful source of fiber, folic acid, and potassium. These nutrients all support heart health. (Click Here For The Recipe)





Enjoy these recipes and give a healthy start to your day and keep your happy heart going.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



