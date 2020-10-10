World Porridge Day 2020: This Healthy Breakfast Oats Porridge Is Perfect For Weight Loss Diet

Oats porridge may be great for your weight loss diet.

If there's one breakfast recipe that is universally recognised as one of the healthiest meals, it is porridge. Loved equally on the home turf and abroad, porridge is quick and easy to make, and is full of nutrients too. Porridge is mostly made with healthy oats. Oats are a low-cholesterol, high-fibre food that contains loads of plant-based proteins and complex carbs that are good for health in many ways. Every year, October 10 is observed as World Porridge Day, and we are celebrating the day with our favourite porridge recipe, which we are sharing with you here.





Porridge can be made in different ways. Mostly, people add refined sugar to sweeten their porridge. We like our porridge healthier made with the superfood of oats and sweetened with fresh fruits, cinnamon and a dash of honey. This oats porridge recipe uses organic oats, which is another thing we love about it.





Why Are Oats Good For You?

Oats help greatly in managing cholesterol level with its low-fat, low-cholesterol content. They are easy to digest and are extremely satiating with its high fibre and protein content, which can help promote weight loss too. Oats porridge is an ideal breakfast meal, and if you fill it up with other healthy foods like fresh fruits, nuts and seeds, there can be nothing better than this bowl of goodness and happiness.





Oats are rich in fibre and plant-based protein.





Organic Oats Porridge Recipe:

Porridge is a popular breakfast meal and one of the many reasons behind it is that it is quick and easy to make. You can rustle up this oats porridge in all of 15 minutes!





Here's the step-by-step recipe of oats porridge with detailed ingredients list and clear cooking directions.





Start by first soaking the oats in water for few minutes. Then cook oats in it with apple pieces, cinnamon powder and toasted seeds of flax seeds and sesame seeds. When the oats are cooked, stir in some honey and garnish with more fruits, nuts and seeds, and enjoy!





You can use any fruits, nuts and seeds of your choice and enjoy a nutrient-rich oatmeal to kick-start your day on a healthy note.









