We often see children imitating the elders around them. One of the most common things we see is little girls trying to play chef after watching their mothers cook at home. These days, with children having greater exposure to social media, they also end up recreating things they see actors, influencers and content creators doing online.

This time, a video of a little girl, Niyati Choudhary, is making the rounds on social media. Before you start wondering what it is about, let us tell you that it is a cooking video in which she adorably explains and demonstrates how to prepare Dal Dhokli. It isn't just the recipe that will catch your attention; the entire process, coupled with her sweet way of explaining it, will melt your heart.

She is all decked up like a chef for the task, wearing an apron and chef's cap. Looking straight into the camera, she talks about the ingredients, carefully shows them to the viewers and simultaneously gets on with mixing and preparing everything. “Mere haath ki dal dhokli khaani hai na? Aaj main bana rahi hoon dal dhokli. Aap sab bhi khaoge? Chalo banaate hain (Do you want to eat the dal dhokli I make? I am going to prepare it. Would you like to have some?),” she begins, looking into the camera.

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She takes a little moong dal (green gram) and chana dal (split Bengal gram) and starts washing them. “Achhe se wash karna padta hai (We have to wash the pulses nicely),” she tells the viewers as she carefully rinses the pulses. She then starts preparing the mixture for the dough, listing the ingredients. “Thoda sa aata chahiye hoga (We'll need a little wheat flour), ab thoda sa besan (a little gram flour), chilli, turmeric, coriander powder, salt, jeera (cumin seeds), chutki bhar hing (a pinch of asafoetida), achhe se mix karna hota hai (you have to mix it well),” she explains while demonstrating each step herself.

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By this point, it becomes clear that someone else, possibly her mother, is around to guide her through the process. Turning to her mother, she adorably says, “Dough laga do, Mumma (Please prepare the dough, Mumma).” She then continues explaining the process, saying, “Aise dough lagaana hota hai. Phir iski chhoti chhoti dhokli banaani hoti hai. Gol gol. Aise sab bana do (This is how you prepare the dough. Then, you have to make small, round dhoklis out of it. Like this. Make them all the same way).”

Then, finally, the video showcases her with a plateful of delectable Dal Dhokli, a little hot, but she is all set to dive straight in.

The video received a flurry of reactions from viewers, with most of them gushing over the little girl's adorable charm.

“Mujhe bhi khani hai dal dhokli (I also want to eat dal dhokli),” a comment read.

Someone wrote, “Recipe noted, cute little chef!”

Complimenting the girl, a user mentioned, “World's best little chef."

Another user wrote, “Aww! I saw the cutest chef on Instagram. You are so sweet, girl.”

A comment read, “Wait, chef… let me take notes.”

“Khane ke baad thoda parcel bhi karna (Do send the food to us also after you finish eating),” a user said.