A block of blue cheese in Spain has become the most expensive cheese ever sold at auction, fetching a staggering 36,000 euros (approximately Rs 36 lakh). According to Guinness World Records, the record-breaking cheese weighed around 2.3 kg. It was made using cow's milk and matured for 10 months in the Los Mazos cave, located nearly 1,500 metres above sea level. This cave is traditionally used to age Cabrales cheese, which is produced from unpasteurised cow, goat, and sheep's milk. The cave-ageing process gives the cheese its distinct greenish-blue colour and sharp, salty flavour.





The cheese was sold by the Regulatory Council DOP Cabrales (Spain) at an auction held in Cabrales, Asturias, Spain, on 25 August 2024. It was crafted by the Ángel Díaz Herrero cheese factory and won the top prize in the 'Mejor Queso del Certamen', which translates to 'Best Cheese of the Competition'. The winning cheese is auctioned off each year to the highest bidder.









The record-breaking auction took place after a panel of judges sampled cheeses from 15 different producers. The entry from Angel Diaz Herrero cheese factory was named the winner and selected for auction.





Also Read:World's Largest Cheese Fondue Makes It To The Guinness Book Of World Records





Nine catering establishments from across Spain participated in the bidding for the prized blue cheese. The auction began at 3,000 euros, with a total of 40 bids placed.





The cheese, known for its pungent aroma and strong flavours, was eventually purchased by Ivan Suarez, owner of the restaurant El Llagar de Colloto in Asturias, Spain. This marks the fifth consecutive year Suarez has won the auction.