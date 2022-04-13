Celebrities and their diets are a source of much intrigue and obsession on the internet. We are all curious to know what exactly our favourite celebrities are eating to stay fit and in shape. British singer Adele broke the internet in 2020 with her amazing weight loss of nearly 20 kilos over the course of one year. Numerous reports and interviews attempted to decode her exact diet regime that resulted in the incredible weight loss. Rumours suggested that Adele was following the 'Sirtfood' diet since the year 2016 and also vigorously exercising along with it. Recently, a news report shared rumoured details about her meals throughout the day - including breakfast, lunch and dinner.





Adele shocked fans with her amazing weight loss in 2020.

Food publications 'Eat This' and 'Food Network' shared a list of foods that are Sirtfood diet-approved that Adele might have rumouredly eaten as part of her weight loss regime. Breakfast for Adele, for instance, would ideally include soy yogurt mixed with berries, walnuts and dark chocolate. As for lunch, Adele may have eaten a special Sirtfood salad. The salad recipe is made with leafy greens, fruits and nuts and has a tangy yet delicious dressing.

Adele's rumoured diet salad recipe for weight loss was then recreated by several food bloggers. Popular chef and blogger @themodernnonna shared the Adele salad recipe on her Instagram Reels handle as well. The video clip has gone viral, receiving over 3.9 million views and 63.3k likes. Take a look:

Here Is The Full Recipe For Adele's Sirtfood Diet Salad By Blogger 'The Modern Nonna':

Ingredients:

4 cups of chopped kale or any lettuce

1 finely diced celery stalk (optional)

1 thinly diced apple of choice

7-8 toasted walnuts

For the Dressing:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 tablespoon honey (optional)

Salt and Parsley to taste

Method:

Wash and dry up the Kale leaves. Finely chop and transfer to a bowl. Finely chop the celery and apple. Keep adding to the same bowl. In a heated pan, toast walnuts for 1-2 minutes until they start to brown. Mix all the ingredients for the dressing. Add it to the salad bowl and enjoy! What did you think of the Sirtfood salad recipe that Adele rumouredly eats for lunch? Tell us in the comments below.

