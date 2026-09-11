Lunch is over, the workday is far from done, but somehow your energy has disappeared. If you regularly find yourself reaching for another cup of coffee or struggling to stay focused around 3 pm, your body could be trying to tell you something. According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, that afternoon slump may have less to do with a busy schedule and more to do with how well your body is absorbing nutrients. The good news? A few simple changes to your daily routine may help you feel more energetic and alert through the day.





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Poor Gut Health Affects Alertness

As per Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, feeling sluggish could be a sign of poor nutrient absorption in gut. The energy in your body comes from digested food and not just food eaten. The expert said that ojas (your strength/immunity tissue) gets formed only when the digestive fire fully breaks down and assimilates nutrients. If the digestive is not absorbing the nutrients properly, it could lead to fatigue, even if you have a good diet and sleep routine.

How To Fix Post 3 Pm Sluggishness

If you are looking for ways to fix your mid-day fatigue, health expert Dimple Jangda suggests simple ways to tackle it:





1. Dates and Ghee





A classic combination to improve your energy and strength, these ingredients can help fix your fatigue. Take one date along with one teaspoon of ghee. The date has natural sugars and ghee has good fats. The latter helps sugar release very slowly without causing a sugar spike and giving you sustained energy levels.





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2. Saffron Milk

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Saffron happens to be a very expensive Ayurvedic spice which is good for enhancing your mood. As per the expert, you can take 1-2 strings of saffron and soak it in water overnight. Next morning, mix it with milk of any kind. You can have it during the bedtime or morning to give you good, enhanced mood.





3. Avoid Heavy Dinners





When you go to bed with an undigested stomach, you interfere with the body's mechanism to repair damage tissues, muscles and nerves. Because now the body is focused on digesting that food while you are trying to sleep.





This not just affects your sleep but also leaves you feeling more tired and fatigued in the morning. The expert suggests having your last meal at least 3-4 hours before going to bed. If you sleep with an empty gut, you will wake up energised.





So, follow these expert-suggested tips if you feel sluggish after 3 pm, and keep yourself vigilant and fresh throughout the day.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.