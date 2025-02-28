For foodies, Maggi is not just instant noodles – it is a whole mood. Whether it is a quick fix for those sudden hunger pangs or the ultimate evening snack, Maggi always comes to the rescue. But thanks to the ongoing trend of bizarre food fusions, even our beloved Maggi has not been spared. Over the past few months, we have seen some truly wild experiments – golgappa Maggi, mango Maggi, buttermilk Maggi, chocolate Maggi and the list just keeps growing. But the latest addition? Maggi Chai. Yes, you read that right. A video making the rounds on Instagram showcases this bizarre creation, and foodies are cringed after watching it.





The clip starts with a person pouring tea into a kulhad. Then, using a disposable spoon, cooked Maggi is casually dunked into the tea. Not once, but twice. And in a fitting end, the entire dish is tossed straight into the dustbin.





The text atop the video says it all: "Justice for Maggi."

Watch the full video below:

The video has clocked 2.5 million views on Instagram. Here is how Maggi and chai lovers reacted to this clip:





A user wrote, “Ye kya dekh liya? [What have I watched?]”





Another one added, “ Kis kis ka justice karu dono hi barbad kar diya. [Whose justice should I serve? Both have been ruined.]”





A LOL comment read, “Is apradhi ko foran pakda jaye. [This criminal should be caught immediately.]”





Someone asked, “Bhai maggi ki hatya karna jaruri tha kya? [Bro, was it necessary to murder the Maggi?]”





“Din Kharab Karne Ke Liye Shukriya. [Thanks for ruining my day.],” read a comment.





A foodie wrote, “Samjh nhi aa rha fight maggi ke liye kru ya chai kr liye. [I can't decide whether to fight for Maggi or for chai.]”





What do you think about maggi chai? Tell us in the comments.