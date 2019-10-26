Yogurt and High Fibre Diet May Stave Off Lung Cancer Risk: Study

The prebiotic and probiotic effects of food may be beneficial

Consuming a diet high in fibre and yogurt may reduce risk of lung cancer reveals a latest study published in the journal - JAMA Oncology. High fibre diet has been associated with better cardiovascular and gastrointestinal health. Yogurt has been dubbed as a superfood for gut. The new findings based on an analysis of data from studies involving 1.4 million adults in the United States, Europe, and Asia suggest high fibre diet may also protect against lung cancer.







For the study, participants were divided into five groups, according to the amount of fibre and yogurt they consumed.







It was oberved that participants with the highest yogurt and fibre consumption had a 33 per cent reduced lung cancer risk as compared to the group who did not consume yogurt and consumed the least amount of fibre.





"Our study provides strong evidence supporting the U.S. 2015-2020 Dietary Guideline recommending a high fibre and yogurt diet," said senior author Xiao-Ou Shu, MD, PhD, MPH, Ingram Professor of Cancer Research, associate director for Global Health and co-leader of the Cancer Epidemiology Research Program at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre.







"This inverse association was robust, consistently seen across current, past and never smokers, as well as men, women, and individuals with different backgrounds," she added in the study published in the journal - JAMA Oncology.







According to researchers, the prebiotic (nondigestible food that promotes growth of beneficial microorganisms in the intestines) and probiotic properties of the food may have some protective effects. The properties could independently or synergistically modulate gut microbiota in a beneficial way, the researchers noted.

(With inputs ANI)

