It's the season of Christmas, and the festive spirit is in the air. For foodies, it's the perfect time for hot chocolate, gingerbread cookies, and turkey. American media personality Kylie Jenner is no exception; she also enjoys indulging in special Christmas treats in the cosy atmosphere of her home. How do we know? Well, her Instagram stories offer ample proof. On Tuesday, Kylie shared a foodie post featuring two plates of delicious-looking pancakes with a festive twist. The pancakes were green, likely made from spinach, and arranged to resemble a Christmas tree.

The pancakes were stacked in descending sizes, with the largest at the bottom and getting smaller toward the top. To add to the holiday charm, the treat was topped with a raspberry and dusted with powdered sugar. Kylie captioned the post "Christmas tree pancakes" and shared the festive creation with her fans. Take a look:

Kylie Jenner's foodie posts always come with a fun twist. In November, she shared an Instagram video that went crazy viral. In the clip, Kylie attempted to chop a cucumber in a strange, risky fashion. However, this wasn't her own chopping style - it was a playful imitation of her sister Kendall's viral cucumber-cutting moment from 2022. During Season 2 of The Kardashians, Kendall's unusual way of cutting a cucumber went viral. Using audio from that episode, Kylie recreated the moment, humourously poking fun at her older sister's cooking skills. Click here to know more.

Talking about Kendall Jenner, the diva turned 29 in November and received millions of birthday wishes from fans worldwide. She also uploaded a post featuring her birthday celebrations. As expected from the Kardashian-Jenner family, the cake game was on point. Kendall didn't settle for just one or two cakes; instead, she enjoyed a grand total of four cakes. The first cake was a large rectangular one featuring a childhood photo of Kendall. The second was a white cake with delicate sunflower designs and a sweet "Happy Birthday Kendall" message. Read the full story here.





