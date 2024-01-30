Popsicles are synonymous with nostalgia and childhood. But did you ever imagine that a world record could be created using popsicle sticks? A YouTuber from Brazil, Manual do Mundo, has etched his name in the Guinness Book of World Records after he erected a 78-foot-1-inch tower made from popsicle sticks. The official Instagram page of Guinness World Records has shared a video which revealed that initially Mundo, who achieved this milestone in Sao Paulo, started building the 23.81-metre tall structure on a table and then shifted to the open ground. A crane was used to make the structure stand upright. Then disaster struck, and the popsicle structure broke from the middle. However, Mundo's team didn't lose faith and stuck it all together again. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Tallest popsicle stick structure - 23.81 metres (78 ft 1 in) by Manual do Mundo.”

Many of Mundo's countrymen were proud of the record-breaking achievement. A comment read, “Being a Brazilian Guinness World record holder and seeing other Brazilians breaking records make me very proud.”

A few wondered how many sticks were used to build the structure, as “How much (sic) popsicle sticks?” was a common question.

Apart from this, the comments section was flooded with congratulations and countless clap emoticons.

As per the official site of Guinness World Records, the record was made last year in December. It came in the limelight this year after the video went viral. The report revealed that a team of 16 people were involved in creating this impressive popsicle stick tower.

The report stated, “The challenge was to carry out a large-scale scientific experiment that would achieve a record title for its sheer complexity, engineering, and size. The science-loving couple decided to undertake an experiment of enormous proportions and broke the world record for the tallest ice lolly (popsicle) stick structure with a measurement of 23.81 metres (78.1 ft).”

But sadly, just 3 minutes after the official measurement took place, the wind knocked the structure to the ground, added the report.

Earlier, the record was created by 12-year-old Eric Klabel from Napervillede in Illinois (USA), who erected the popsicle stick tower, measuring a height of 6.157 m (20.20 ft).