Food delivery app Zomato has hiked the platform fee it charges users to Rs 14.90 per order (pre-GST), as shown in its app on Friday. The previous platform fee was Rs 12.50, last increased in September 2025. The hike in platform fee is pan-India, across all markets where Zomato operates, reported PTI. The increase in platform fee comes at a time when crude oil prices are rising amid the war in the Middle East. Higher fuel costs are expected to drive up the cost of delivery operations.

Why Does Zomato Charge Platform Fee?

The platform fee goes to the food aggregators to apparently control costs and increase revenues.





Zomato started adding a platform fee to orders in August 2023, with Rs 2 per order. From then until now, Zomato's platform fee has increased by 645% over 31 months, gradually increasing customers' food-ordering expenditure, even if the dish's original price may remain unchanged.

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Here Is A Timeline Of Zomato's Platform Fee Hike:

Zomato started adding a platform fee to orders in August 2023 at Rs 2 per order, and later pushed it to Rs 3 per order, marking a 50% increase.

In January 2024, the fee was increased from Rs 3 to Rs 4 - a 100% increase in 5 months.

- a 100% increase in 5 months. In April 2024, Zomato hiked its platform fee to Rs 5 per order - an increase of 150% in 8 months.

- an increase of 150% in 8 months. In July 2024, Zomato hiked its platform fee to Rs 6 per order - a 200% increase over a period of 11 months.

- a 200% increase over a period of 11 months. In October 2024, Zomato increased the platform fee to Rs 10 amid the festive (Diwali) rush. This marked a 400% rise in platform fee since it was introduced 14 months ago, perhaps the highest hike so far.

amid the festive (Diwali) rush. This marked a 400% rise in platform fee since it was introduced 14 months ago, perhaps the so far. In September 2025, Zomato raised its platform fee to Rs 12.50 (excluding GST) ahead of Diwali's festive rush and demand, marking a 525% increase in 25 months.

(excluding GST) ahead of Diwali's festive rush and demand, marking a 525% increase in 25 months. Zomato's platform fee now stands at Rs 14.90 on a pre-GST basis, hiked by 645% in 31 months.

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Platform fee has emerged as an additional source of revenue for food delivery partners. The latest hike is seen not just on Zomato but also on other food delivery apps, such as Swiggy and Magicpin, making convenience more expensive for millions of Indians who are used to ordering food with just a few taps on their smartphones.