Are you someone who enjoys exploring restaurants and cafes as we do? If yes, then you surely understand how good it feels to visit a pretty looking restaurant. Right? Warm lights, vibrant colours and cosy sofas melt our hearts and make us grin ear to ear. Besides, we get some amazing pictures for our social media too. Here, we handpicked a few such cafes and restaurants, nestled in the bylanes of Kolkata that grabbed our attention with the pretty décor and lively interior setup. And yes, these joints offer delicious foods too! Let's take you through some of our favourite Insta-worthy cafes and restaurants in the city of joy.

Here're 5 Insta-Worthy Cafes In Kolkata:

La Artisan Bistro:





Situated in Rajarhat, La Artisan Bistro gives us a very Mediterranean vibe with its décor and interior. This 64-seater is located atop a high-rise and gives a 360degree view of the area, with a cool breeze during the evenings. The all-white interior, with natural sunlight and pink bougainvillaea blooming around, makes this place look lively and positive. That's not all. The food here tastes good too. We suggest, trying out their egg benedict and mushroom and chestnut tart served on a sizzler tray. And for the ones with a sweet tooth, La Artisan Bistro is the place you shouldn't miss. We totally enjoyed their Spanish milk cake (Tres Leches) and the French Napolean pastry - mille-feuille. You should try them too. To sum it up, La Artisan Bistro is the place to hang out with friends and family and initiate good conversations.

In picture: La Artisan Bistro

Tribe Cafe:





If you are into books, games and cultural activities, then Tribe cafe is a must-visit. Located in Golpark, this place instantly gives you a bright and happy vibe with its colour scheme of grey, white and yellow, chic décor and choice of books and games. You heard us. It is space for all those free-spirited individuals (across ages) who like meeting new people, engaging in good talks and of course, having good food. The facade of the 50-seater café itself is very inviting with its tall glass windows. Besides it also offers you a creative space to unwind yourself. Add on to this lively and colourful vibe is the food. They do have delicious foods and drinks to elevate the whole experience. We suggest, trying their gondhoraj lebu cooler, cherry cold drink, dimer devil, chicken popcorn and of course, the 'Bangali chips'. You also get good coffee brews sourced from Chikmagalur plantation and tea from Makaibari tea estates.

In picture: Tribe Cafe

Caffeine 'N' Carburetors:





As the name goes, this place is just for the ones who enjoy cars and food. That's right. A unique food hub conceptualised by Chef Raghav Khullar, this place houses the iconic Shelby Cobra (a sports car manufactured by British Company AC Cars), signed by none other than American racing star Carrol Shelby himself. How cool that is; right?! Besides, you also find some iconic posters from the racing world and a projector, screening some of the historical games. And no game night seems complete without good food. And to cater the needs of the patrons, CnC hosts six amazing QSR brands (created by Chef Raghav) - Cafe De Columbia, The Toad, The Afghan, Iyengar's Tiffins, Soi-The Asian Street Kitchen and Wonka's - offering delicious cuisines from across the world. We suggest, watching your next game at CnC to get a wholesome experience under one roof.

In picture: Caffeine 'N' Carburetors

Jalsa:





If you are someone who enjoys everything bold and brave, Jalsa's interior will surely grab your attention. The maximalist details, the bold accents and the warm lights make the space ideal for celebrating love, life and all things bright. Inspired by the boldness and adventurous spirit of womanhood, Jalsa is a classic depiction of a contemporary concept with its roots etched in heritage. It is a fine dine restaurant, offering desi cuisine, with North Indian specialities including dal makhani, butter chicken, naan and more. From laal maas taco to kali jalebi caviar, you get the classic dishes with a modern twist to it. We suggest trying out their avo cornetto (avocado, onion, tomato chaat in a wafer), potato sphere chaat and baklava with rose ice cream.

In picture: Jalsa

La Macario:





Looking for a place to enjoy Sunday brunch, you can consider La Macario café, situated on Wood Street. A quaint inclined café, it warms you up with fresh air, sunlight and cosy interior. As soon as you step in, the high ceiling, white chairs and wooden tables will take you back to the old English days. It is primarily a vegetarian restaurant that also serves eggs on demand. You will find dishes inspired from various regions of Italy, along with a limited section of Asian, Mediterranean and Burmese flair.

In picture: La Macario

Now that you got the list of pretty looking restaurants and cafes with decent food (in Kolkata), we suggest giving them a try and click beautiful pictures to up your Insta game.