Delhi has no shortage of places to explore when it comes to food. From neighbourhood eateries serving age-old recipes to restaurants experimenting with flavours from around the world, there is always something new to discover. Adding to the city's growing dining scene is Del One, New Delhi at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Dwarka, which has recently unveiled its revamped dining experience. With a menu that brings together familiar Indian flavours, regional specialities and international dishes, the restaurant makes for an interesting addition to Dwarka's food scene.





Located within the hotel's expansive atrium, Del One, New Delhi has a rather interesting setting. However, what caught my attention even before the food arrived was its menu. Instead of being just a list of dishes, it felt almost like flipping through a food magazine. The menu features illustrations, little food stories and snippets of history that make you want to spend some time going through it. From reading about Mumbai's famous dabbawalas to discovering stories around different culinary traditions, there is plenty to engage with. It is a thoughtful touch and makes browsing the menu an experience in itself.





Our meal began with the Chicken Tinga Bowl, and it was a lovely start. I generally like beginning my meals with a bowl of salad, so this one was right up my alley. It brought together slow-braised chicken, smoky chipotle, roasted tomato, black beans, charred corn, crushed nachos, pickled jalapeños and lime crema. It looked tempting when it arrived and tasted just as good. With a combination of protein, fibre and different textures, it was a satisfying bowl that set the tone for the rest of the meal.

Photo Credit: Author

We then moved on to the starters, which offered a nice variety. The Daryaganj-inspired Chicken Tikka was delicious, as was the Del One Paneer Tikka. The Amritsari Fish Tikka was another highlight. It was nice to see a selection that covered both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences without making the menu feel repetitive.





One of the things that stood out during the meal was the pizza selection. Del One, New Delhi uses dough that is fermented for 74 hours, and the Diavola Pizza was particularly good. Topped with pepperoni, mozzarella, chilli flakes and a drizzle of honey, it brought together a mix of flavours that worked really well. The crust was wonderfully soft, and the overall pizza was delicious. It is definitely something I would go back for.





For the main course, we tried the mutton curry, which arrived in a rather interesting presentation. Served in a small pressure cooker, the dish was brought to the table and opened in front of us, making for a fun little moment during the meal. It was a nice change from the usual way curries are served and added a bit of theatre to the dining experience.

Photo: Author

We wrapped up the meal with dessert, which was a lovely way to end what had been a thoroughly enjoyable spread.





Overall, Del One, New Delhi makes a good impression with its diverse menu, interesting presentation and attention to detail. I particularly liked how the restaurant brings together different cuisines while keeping Delhi's food culture at the centre of its concept. The illustrated menu is another detail that deserves a mention, especially for anyone who enjoys discovering the stories behind what they eat.





For those living in or around Dwarka, Del One is worth checking out. Whether you are in the mood for a leisurely meal, Indian starters or a well-made pizza, there is enough variety to make the visit worthwhile. It is certainly an interesting addition to Dwarka's dining scene.