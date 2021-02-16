Chinese Food Lovers, Rejoice: Empress Of China In Eros Hotel Has Reopened With A Bang

Empress Of China, Eros Hotel

Delhi sees new luxury restaurants open and close every other day. Only some remain in our hearts and become iconic. Empress Of China in Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, New Delhi has been riveting discerning diners from all over the city for years. Unfortunately, like many other fine dining restaurants, Empress of China had to shut down in the wake of Coronavirus that inflicted the entire world last year in 2020. With normalcy gaining back momentum gradually, Empress of China reopened with a bang, much the delight of its loyal patrons.





Empress of China is known for its authentic Chinese food served amid a distinct setting exuding old world charm. The fine dining Chinese specialty restaurant boasts of an elegant and spacious private dining room with attached lawn that provides a stunning view of the famous Lotus Temple.





The new beginning brought new elements in the food, which promises to make you next visit there more exciting. I was intrigued to explore the new developments in my ever-favourite restaurant and went to try the new menu there.





I started off my evening with Vegetable Lohan Dim Sum and Chicken Siu Mai, both of which worked up my appetite with their simple yet great flavours. Wasabi Prawns and River Sole Wild Pepper were not bad either but could not beat the superb crunch and taste of Honey Chilli Lotus Stem.

Before moving on straight to the main course, I took a small break and warmed up myself with a warm soup bowl of Crystal Chicken Dumpling in Vegetable Clear Broth. For mains, I had Steamed Pot Chicken and Da Li Style Steamed Fish, both of which, I thought, could use more flavours. Thankfully, Wok Tossed Jumbo Prawn in Egg White Sauce and Soya Garlic Vegetable Fried Rice offered the perfect balance of flavours from garlic and veggies.





The uniquely decorated Desserts plate made me drool over it by just looking at it. And as I expected, Steamed Jasmine Chocolate Date Pan Cake and Honey Coconut Baked Custard brought a sweet ending to my lavish meal.





The former regulars at Empress Of China and those who never been there - everyone must pay this authentic Chinese luxury restaurant a visit.





What: Empress Of China

Where: Eros Hotel Nehru Place, New Delhi

When: 1900 hrs - 0000 hrs

Cost for two: INR 3000 plus taxes









