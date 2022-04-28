Let's agree, coffee is more than just a popular beverage. It is a culture that brings together different types of people to create an overall experience. In India, coffee culture has a rich history that goes back to thousands of years. As per historians, coffee existed in India since 16th century, however it didn't get its share of popularity until the British colonization in the country. And one of the oldest evidences of the same remains in the city of joy - Kolkata. Referred to as Calcutta back then, the city saw a thriving 'Coffee House' in 1876. And since then, there was no looking back. Over the years, Kolkata and its people went on nurturing their coffee and brought in a new wave among people across ages. Today if you explore, you will find cafes across the city offering some of the best brews from around the world.





While we always suggest to start your trail with a cup of 'infusion (black coffee)' from the legendary Indian Coffee House at College Street, there are a few more cafes that are a must try. Let's take you through few of our favourite cafes in Kolkata.





Here're 5 Best Cafes In Kolkata That Are A Must Try:

Craft Coffee Experience Centre - NDTV Food Recommendation:

Rightly named 'Craft Coffee Experience Centre', this place gets all creative with your cup of coffee. That's not all. It offers you an experience that can be cherished for long. Situated in a quite lane of Ballygunj, this place offers great coffee concoctions and some delicious yet comforting foods by the side. We suggest, do try out their coffucha (coffee-infused kombucha) for an instant cooling experience. To pair with it, go for corn and cheese cigar rolls, fish fingers and of course, the oh-so-delicious tiramisu. Craft Coffee also has a roastery that instantly customizes and blends your coffee as per your palate and choice.





What adds on to the gastronomic experience is the interior. Spread across 6200 sq ft, this 94-seater all-white cafe has both open and indoor sitting setup. While the indoor setup is classic and chic, the outdoor setup is no less than breathtaking, thanks to the age-old mango tree creating an umbrella for each and every table setup. The cafe also enjoys the advantage of the natural green all around that makes it a quick getaway in the city for the coffee lovers. This restaurant is a must-try!





Cost for two: Rs. 500(approx)





Where: 26, Ballygunge Park, Near Ballygunge

Potboiler Coffee House - NDTV Food Recommendation:

If you love your cup coffee and books, then this place is a must-try. A bright and cozy cafe, with good brews, great collection of books and decent food, this place never lets you feel bored or lonely. Oh, how can we forget the adorable kitten who welcomes you at the cafe with its cuteness every single time. We suggest, try out this place for a happy weekend brunch. Besides a good coffee, it also offers you the fluffiest of the omelettes (we went for spinach and bacon omelette) and some yummy veggies and potato wedges by the side. And if you want to go for something more, try out their pancakes with chilli-butter and maple syrup toppings. Trust us, the combination of chilli flakes, butter and maple syrup takes the pancakes to the very next level.





And for the ones, who like to avoid hot coffee during the summers, we suggest, go for their cold brews - especially their hibiscus-infused cold brew (SOS. Cold Brew) and the fuzzy cold brew with mint, lime and soda in it. If you are looking for a quite work place or a space where you want to spend some time with yourself, then Potboiler Coffee House is the destination for you.





Cost for two: Rs 950 (approx)





Where: 468A, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Sarani, Borough 8, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Hindustan Park











Here're 3 More Places You Can Give A Try:

TRIBE Cafe:

As mentioned earlier coffee is more about culture and experience. And this café in Kolkata totally offers you the same. A creative space for intellectual minds, TRIBE cafe offers space to create conversations and showcase your creativity. This 50-seater informal space has a chic interior - with warm tone of grey, white and yellow, a cozy co-working space and an artspace to exhibit your talent. Besides, the cafe also takes you through a gastronomical experience. Besides a decent cup of coffee sourced from Chikmagalur plantations, you get some delicious sides of bhetki meuniere, beer batter fish and chips, dimer devil and much more.





Cost for two: Rs. 600 (approx)





Where: 67, Ballygunge Gardens, Golpark

Cafe Drifter:

This is surely another such space that offers more than just a cup of coffee. It gives you a space of your own to explore art, music, books, good food and of course, a wide range coffees with intense aroma and smooth taste.





Cost for two: Rs. 600 (approx)





Where: E/1, 19, Baghajatin Station Road, Ajanta Park, Baghajatin/ P-547, Lake Rd, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani

King's Bakery:

Let's agree, Korean culture has taken over the world; and such is the situation with Kolkata too. And to serve the patrons in the city, King's Bakery is offerring delicious kimbaps, Tteokkbokki, ramen, choux pastries and of course, aromatic cup of coffee.





Cost for two: Rs. 400-500 (for baked goods), Rs. 800-900 (for food)





Where: Rosedale Plaza, Counter Number 8, Action Area III, New Town/ 216, 3b, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Rd, Ballygunge/ 60, Jodhpur Park Road









