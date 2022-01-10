If you are a Mughlai cuisine lover, then Karim's is that one place that needs no introduction. Established back in 1913 in the narrow lanes of old Delhi's Gali Kababian Jama masjid, this iconic eatery is known to offer authentic Mughlai food that one just can't resist. In fact, this restaurant has been described as Delhi's one of the most famous culinary destinations, you will find tons of people gorging on classic Mughlai dishes at this restaurant. Having an experience of more than 100 years, this restaurant has so many outlets in Delhi and NCR region. And the best part is they also deliver at your doorstep. Can anything be better than this, we guess nothing!





Whether it's the classic Korma, Nihari, or chicken tikka or our favourite kebabs, this place has plenty of dishes to offer. While aforementioned dishes are a trademark here and you just can't resist them; one must try their other delicacies as well. Our recommendations for starters would be tandoori raan, tandoori bakra, chicken makhani for non-vegetarians.

For vegetarians, we would like to recommend paneer tikka and more. Trust us, the aromatic flavour and melt in mouth texture of these recipes is just the perfect way to get the feast started.

While talking about the main course meal, non-vegetarians should definitely try butter chicken boneless, Mutton Korma and Mutton Handi and vegetarians should try Kadhai paneer, yellow dal and more along with breads like khameeri Tandoori Roti. There are options galore; whether you are a non-vegetarian or a vegetarian.





So, next time you want to order, give Karim's a try. The efforts, richness and authenticity they put into each and every dish will win you over.



