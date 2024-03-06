After their extraordinary success with La Loca Maria in Bandra, culinary duo Chef Manuel Olveira and his wife Mickee Tuljapurkar have an exciting new venture: a 100 seater vintage chic Modern European Restaurant – La Panthera. Located in BKC, the restaurant promises an unforgettable dining experience with exquisite drinks and dishes to be savoured in an tastefully opulent setting. We recently had the chance to visit La Panthera in BKC and try some of the offerings for ourselves. Find our full review below.

Photo Credit: La Panthera

The restaurant's name, La Panthera, was selected to invoke the majestic qualities associated with big cats - power, strength and elegance, we're told. The grandeur is evident right as you step inside. Your attention will be immediately drawn to the incredible 15-foot artwork titled "The Beast Within'' and the 21-foot marble and wood bar. The design is reminiscent of European manors and invites you to step away from the bustle of Mumbai life into a world of regal experiences.

Photo Credit: La Panthera

The menu draws inspiration from Chef Manuel's culinary experiences and travels around the globe with his wife. Among the Tapas, the Beetroot Carpaccio emerged as a favourite. Featuring roasted beetroot, braised onions and arugula on a bed of crispy filo, the appetiser crumbled in a delightful medley of texture in our mouths. We also loved the subtle hint of wasabi that came through.





Cheese lovers will take delight in the Stracciatella, with poached pear and Kalamata olives. We savoured its subtle flavours with crystal toast, which was a great accompaniment. Another cheesy treat not to be missed is the Baked Brie with caramelised onions and spicy almond brittle. Truffle aromas may have become boringly ubiquitous, but in this case, it was a worthy addition.





Among the non-veg options, we recommend the Tiradito de Himachi. The particular flavour combination of pineapple leche de tigre, cucumber and coriander was refreshingly uplifting. We also savoured the crispiness of the Charred Octopus, enhanced with the goodness of Spanish ‘Nduja sausage.

Photo Credit: La Panthera

Throughout our meal, we enjoyed a wonderful array of cocktails. If you like Bellinis, don't hesitate to go for Ring The Bell (hibiscus-peach liqueur, citrus and sparkling wine). If you enjoy smokiness, safely bet on Roll The Dice - a concoction of mezcal, bitter bianco, lavender nectar and orange blossom. We also relished the potency of the pisco drink, Hurry Up, Slowly. Gin lovers should go for the passion fruit-flavoured Slippery Lane. A fitting reference to how one's worries seem to slip away amid the grand experience of a meal here.

Photo Credit: La Panthera

In the mains, we were left rather disappointed with the consistency of the Roast Chicken. The Pesto Gnocchi was an improvement but didn't seem to match the deliciousness of the appetisers. On the other hand, the Naples-style wood-fired pizzas won us over completely! The distinctively soft dough is fermented for 48 hours and the toppings are well-balanced. We especially recommend the Tartufo and the Pizza di Pollo.

Photo Credit: La Panthera

Among the desserts, choose between the deconstructed La Panthera Tiramisu (mascarpone, coffee ice cream, coffee crisps) or the decadent Hazelnut Profiterole (hazelnut mousse, vanilla ice cream, warm chocolate sauce





La Panthera provides diners a unique opportunity to soak in the culinary sophistication of European delicacies crafted by a beloved chef. Drop by and get a taste of it for yourself.

Photo Credit: La Panthera

Where: La Panthera, Unit 1 & 2, INS Tower, G Block, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai 400051