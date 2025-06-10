There's nothing quite like a Mumbai sunset. Wherever you may be watching it from, even amidst the city's usual chaos, there's comfort and calm to be found in watching the sun slip below the horizon. Perhaps the only thing that can enhance its charm is delicious food and drink. Mezzo Mezzo, a sea-facing restaurant, offers one such experience. Moreover, since it's located within JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, one is truly free to enjoy the offerings away from the bustle outside. Mezzo Mezzo recently reopened after an extensive revamp of its space and menu. It now serves European and Mediterranean-inspired fare along with innovative cocktails. The kitchen is led by Italian Chef Roberto Apa, who draws inspiration from the flavours of Greece, Spain, Italy, Turkey and beyond.

Photo Credit: Pankaj Anand

Belgrade-based Zoran Dzunic Design has given Mezzo Mezzo its charming ambience and layout inspired by coastal towns in Italy, France, and Spain. There's an al-fresco area with retractable glass windows, making it a perfect spot for sundowners. There are also decorative nooks, shared tables, private dining rooms, and other seating options in this expansive restaurant. After sunset, there's a change in the energy of the space as it transforms into a relaxed yet refined dinner destination.

Photo Credit: Mezzo Mezzo

When we visited Mezzo Mezzo, we began our meal with a wholesome Summertime Salad: a vibrant mix of baby gem lettuce, mango, avocado and couscous. If you want refreshment from something that's not a salad, we recommend the delicious Salmon Tartare here. It came in a unique bowl designed to maintain its cool temperature (and add a bit of theatre). If you're seeking other light bites, do order the Avocado "Little Toasts" - it features brioche slices topped with a smooth truffle pate and fresh avocado. Apart from being subtly flavourful and completely binge-worthy, their presentation was quite pretty.

Photo Credit: Mezzo Mezzo

After these initial appetisers, our meal became all about pure indulgence. We enjoyed the subtly crisp and satisfying Parmesan Chicken with Smoked Romesco. We also relished meaty Ham Croquettes made with smoky Black Forest Ham and served with the same sauce on the side. The menu has separate categories for Ceviche and Skewers, but we decided to move to the mains by that point (and perhaps keep some discoveries for next time).

Photo Credit: Mezzo Mezzo

Mezzo Mezzo has a wide variety of dishes for the main course. Among the Neapolitan-Style Sourdough Pizzas, we savoured the comfort of Queen Margherita. The crust had the perfect texture, while the fuss-free combination of buffalo mozzarella, tomato and basil (with a hint of Parmigiano) hit the nail on the head. If you're someone who wants more loaded pizza toppings, the menu has a good range of options beyond the same old ones you find at most Mumbai restaurants. Among the pasta creations, we highly recommend the Chicken Pappardelle. The long folds of pasta were melt-in-mouth, and the sauce was just the right amount tangy. It's the kind of easy balance that relaxes you. If you're seeking something more minimalistic yet sophisticated, go for the Truffle Tagliatelle enhanced with Tuscan Black Truffle. There's also a separate large plates section on the menu, including familiar dishes such as Paella and Slow-Roasted Chicken as well as unique delicacies like Roots Gnocchi and Spinach & Ricotta Malfatti.

Photo Credit: Mezzo Mezzo

Mezzo Mezzo has a fascinating beverage programme. The drinks menu includes two types of alcoholic sips - classics with a twist and cocktail versions of multiple sweet and savoury dishes. From the first category, we began with the Smoked Sangria and immediately loved the depth it imparted to the already rich red wine. Toasted rice added an interesting texture to the drink, too. We also liked the gin-based Pear Cinnamon Highball, which was fruity with a kick of spice. The Floral Bubble (sparkling wine, raspberry and herbal tea) is a drink you cannot go wrong with - it's perfect for a carefree sundowner. Those in the mood for something more experimental should definitely not miss the chance to try the other category of cocktails here. We loved the cool mouthfeel of the Tzatziki, a vodka-based marvel with flavours of cucumber, whey and oregano. The transformation of a dip into a sip was subtle but clever. The Olive Oil Cake cocktail also left us pleasantly surprised. The rum base was enhanced with hints of olive oil, rosemary, parmesan and even sourdough. While many savoury cocktails generally have the reputation of being too highbrow for everyone to enjoy, Mezzo Mezzo's creations felt fun and approachable.

Photo Credit: Mezzo Mezzo

You cannot leave any leisurely spot like Mezzo Mezzo without digging into a sweet treat - the vibes demand it! We complied far from grudgingly, of course, by savouring the Basque Cheesecake and the Cocoa Loco. The latter deserves a special mention. It has two elements: a smooth Raspberry Sorbet and a cube of Single-Origin 64% Valrhona Chocolate. You might find the cube a bit small at first, but one taste of it will make you realise just how decadent the chocolate is. The tartness of the sorbet complements its richness beautifully.

Photo Credit: Pankaj Anand

Mezzo refers to "middle" in Italian. After our dining experience, we would interpret this name as the restaurant managing to find that sweet spot between comfort and sophistication and between familiarity and experimentation.





Address: JW Marriott, Juhu Tara Road, Uditi Tarang Housing Colony, Juhu, Mumbai.