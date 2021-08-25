Shangri-La's award-winning restaurant Tamra has been one of the most popular fine-dine restaurants in the capital. All those people for whom enjoying a lavish meal in a plush restaurant was a way of life, Tamra at Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel gives you an escape from the mundane life and lets you relax over a hearty meal without any fear. With an aim to serve something new every time to its loyal patrons, this time Tamra has come up with a new pop up menu that offers lip-smacking street food from around the world. From Dilli Ki Chaat to the delicious medley of Mumbai Streets, from the vendors of Bangkok to the tandoors of Nawab, the menu offers a variety of delectable street food options.





Our suggestion, if you'll take it - try out ALL the flavoursome dishes on the offer but the ones that caught our attention were Samosa Mattra Chaat, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Ram Ladoo, Gol Gappe, Raj Kachori and Palak Patta Chaat. Other Indian specialities that you may try are Nizammudin Ki Biryani, Nihari Gosht, Purani Dilli ka Changezi Chicken, Mutton Ki Seekh and Bhatti Ka Paneer.





You can enjoy the street food menu every Wednesday and Thursday during dinner time.





After you have satiated your street food cravings, you can also take your pick from their buffet. The buffet at Tamra had always attracted scores of people in Delhi before Covid-19. Keeping the tradition alive while keeping your safety in mind, Tamra has introduced 'Buffet on the Table'. All you need to do is to scan the QR code on your table and order - all the dishes will be served at your table. The restaurant has also tweaked its menu to include all kinds of cuisines from around the world - south-east Asian, Indian, European and more. There's something for everyone on the menu, and everything tastes delicious!

Where: Tamra, Shangri La's - Eros Hotel (19, Level 1, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi)

Cost for one: INR 2750 plus taxes