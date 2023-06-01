Dining out is no longer just about the food, but the whole experience. Gone are the days when we would just arrive at a restaurant, eat our meals and go home. Restaurateurs and chefs are now trying to curate a wholesome meal not just in terms of the taste but also the sensory takeaways. And this is exactly what Shangri-La Delhi has to offer. For the first time in the capital city, the smallest chef in the world will be entertaining patrons with a theatrical dining experience. After travelling all over the world, from London to Singapore, Dubai to Kuala Lumpur, 'Le Petit Chef' has set up shop in the heart of the capital city.





So, what is Le Petit Chef all about? Think of it as a cinema or theatrical show with food served on the side. This unique concept is also called 'entertainment dining' or 'fun dining' and is a three-dimensional immersive experience. As you arrive at the venue, you are guided to your seat with a projection on your plate. A live host takes you through the entire five-course menu designed with classic European elements. Interactive storytelling chronicles the journey of the six-centimetre-tall chef through various landscapes including gardens, forests, farms and choppy seas. Combine it with live props and techniques like flambeeing and liquid carbon, and it is truly a memorable meal of your lifetime.





We really enjoyed the Smoke Burrata with gold leaf prepared with fresh ingredients. Meanwhile, the Lasagne Primavera was subtle yet enjoyable. The Baked Spinach and Ricotta roulade was the highlight of our meal. In the non-vegetarian section, the Lobster Thermidor stole the show. Prepared with fresh ingredients, the food tasted exquisite with every bite. The Creme Brule and Chocolate Pot De Creme ended our meal on a wonderful sweet note.





So, what are you waiting for? Try this experiential dining event happening in your city and you will surely have a lot to say to your family and friends.





What: Le Petit Chef in Delhi





Where: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi





When: 3rd June 2023 onwards





Monday to Thursday, dinner only





Friday to Sunday, lunch and dinner.





Cost per person: Starting from Rs. 6,000 till Rs. 12,000. Le Petit Junior at Rs. 4,000