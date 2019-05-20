Review: Sorrento's New Menu Is All About Handmade Pastas, Aromatic Sauces And Delicate Desserts

Sorrento stands out to be unique in terms of its offerings and delicate art of Italian cooking

With ever-evolving menus, local Italian ingredients and a wide variety of vino, Italian cuisine in Delhi has evolved to a great extent over the past few years. While Delhi is home to a plethora of authentic Italian restaurants and cafes, one restaurant that stands out to be unique in terms of its offerings and delicate art of Italian cooking is Sorrento. Located at Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, New Delhi, Sorrento's classy decor with low lighting sets the mood right for a romantic date or for a chill evening out with family and friends.



Do you fancy Italian cuisine? If yes, then you must head to Sorrento for its gastronomical range of Italian fare, which has been curated by Chef Massimiliano Sperli. Chef Massimiliano is a master in traditional Italian recipes as well as international cooking styles. His passion for Italian food reflects in his recipes of handmade pastas, aromatic sauces and delicate desserts. We sampled various dishes from the new menu and were spellbound by most of them. Oh, and the names on the menu are sure to tickle your funny bone. Consider- 'Roma do not be stupid tonight'. Fried black cod in parsley and basil batter, mild spicy chard, fennel and orange zest salad, red pepper and thyme sauce - this antipasto was perfect as a starter.





The antipasto was followed by Spaghetti Pomodoro. Cooked al dente, the dish had a perfect tang to it as the pasta complemented well with the Pomodoro sauce. If you wish to try something on a lighter note, try Caprese. This buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil, cold press extra virgin olive oil salad, served with oregano focaccia is a perfect combo of health and taste.





The highlight of the menu was 'The jewels under the field'. It had homemade tortellini, filled with potato and ricotta cheese. The flavour of beetroot is sure to leave your taste buds tingling long after you have left. Another stellar delight was 'A French chef's dream of being better than an Italian 1995'. It had braised duck leg, flavoured with acacia honey, citrus zests, eryngii mushroom, Kalamata black olives and Culatello ham saute, red apple emulsion, Acqualagna black truffle, red onion compote.





What's a hearty meal without a good dose of desserts! We ended our meal with three desserts; 'Tribute to Roberto Linguanotto inventor of Tiramisu', a sweet cereal, and Algorithm. However, our favourite pick was the tiramisu that had mascarpone and cinnamon cream, Savoiardi biscuit, espresso coffee, and cocoa. It was served with 'Grappa' ice cream, strawberry and lemon mousse.



So, go ahead, plan an evening out with your loved ones and savour some of Chef Sperli's signature dishes at Sorrento.



What: Sorrento, Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, New Delhi

Where: Lobby Level, Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, 19, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: 12:30pm - 2:45pm, 7pm - 11:45pm







