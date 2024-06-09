A dependable, cosy cafe serving up comfort food can often become a community hub of sorts. Locals go there to catch up over coffee or enjoy a relaxed meal with family. Visitors are told about this "hidden gem" in the neighbourhood - sometimes in an unusual or unexpected location. Many of our towns or localities may boast this kind of beloved space. We recently visited one such spot in Chembur and it was a heartening discovery. We are talking about The Bread Bar in Chembur, helmed by Chef Rachi Gupta (who is also the force behind the popular Bandra dessert stop, The Gelato Bar).

Photo Credit: The Bread Bar

Chef Rachi first launched The Bread Bar in 2021. It began as a limited-seating establishment that functioned mainly through pickup and takeaway orders. Following a surge in sales and walk-ins last year, there was an increased demand for more seating, we are told. This led to the decision to launch Bread Bar 2.0, a 45-seater dine-in space adjoining the original location. The menu has also been expanded to include new brunch and cafe-style dishes alongside the old favourites.

Photo Credit: The Bread Bar

Through The Bread Bar, Chef Rachi Gupta seems to be channelling her love for baked treats and their power to bring people together. Following her stint at the Taj Group of Hotels in the country, she underwent training in French Pastry Arts at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de la Patisserie under Ducasse Education in France. This was followed by internships at Pierre Herme, Paris, and the Michelin-starred Azurmendi in Spain. She returned to India to establish her own ventures - The Gelato Bar and The Bread Bar.

Photo Credit: The Bread Bar

We began our binge with delightfully balanced Turkish Eggs, followed by Hummus and Shroom. The latter deserves a special shout-out: we are still thinking about those wholesome charred mushrooms spiced with zaatar, generously layered over multigrain toast spread with hummus. Who knew a relatively "healthy" choice - especially in this carb and calorie haven - would turn out so yummy? However, we must admit that we conveniently forgot about dieting and restrictions for the rest of our meal. We were there for a weekend indulgence and The Bread Bar delivered a memorable feast.

Photo Credit: The Bread Bar

Before we tell you more about the food, it's worth mentioning the warmth and playfulness of the decor. The interiors are adorned with various types of bread and baking-related motifs and illustrations. As you binge, don't forget to check out the fun wall mural featuring loaves and the whimsical frames of miniature human figures and bread in real-life scenarios (by the Mumbai-based agency, The Honest Illustrations).

Photo Credit: The Bread Bar

We liked the Bagel with Cream Cheese, but if you're here for a complete meal, we suggest saving your 'cheese quota' for the pasta and pizza. The Fettucine Pesto was the epitome of comfort cafe-style food. The freshness of the basil, the cheesy creaminess of the sauce and the bite of the pasta - each aspect hit the nail on the head. Among the pizzas, we relished the veggie-laden Exotica with a deliciously soft and chewy sourdough base.

Photo Credit: The Bread Bar

Need a break from the bread? We highly recommend the Chicken Tenders, served with a lip-smacking house-made garlic aioli. Crisp and succulent, we couldn't stop ourselves from reaching for more. We complemented the savoury treats with sips of hot and cold beverages. There's an extensive list of coffee-based drinks with options for nearly every mood. Our classic latte arrived grandly in an enormous bowl-like cup - coffee lovers are sure to rejoice at the sight. We also enjoyed the bottled kombucha, which comes in three flavours.

Photo Credit: The Bread Bar

Chef Rachi is a highly skilled pastry chef, so you better save space for dessert. If there's one delight you cannot leave without trying, it would be the signature Almond Croissant. The delicately flakey and buttery bread enclosed a molten almond core to produce an effect that can only described as dreamy. As we attempted to finish even the last crumb, we eyed the many plates making their way to different tables. From a tempting OG Pepperoni Pizza and Smoked Lamb Burger to the decadent-looking Brioche French Toast and Textures of Chocolate, we realised that The Bread Bar indeed merits a second trek up to Chembur. But if there's anything that can get us to traverse the city, it's an option like this.





Where: The Bread Bar, Unit No. 2, Shah Industrial Estate, Deonar, Chembur, Mumbai.

Photo Credit: The Bread Bar

Photo Credit: The Bread Bar