There's a new restaurant in Bandra and it should be the spot for your next fun outing in town. The Coconut Boy specialises in a cuisine that is a significant part of the neighbourhood's identity: Goan. The mouth-watering fare can be relished in a warm, inviting space, filled with tropical motifs. The trio behind the restaurant are Hitesh Keswani, Chef Rohan D'Souza and Praveena D'Souza. Having successfully collaborated on various establishments in Goa, they have now brought The Coconut Boy to Mumbai, which seeks to become the "go-to destination for those seeking an authentic Goan experience right here in Mumbai." We had the opportunity to attend the launch event recently and we returned with full bellies and happy memories. Read more about our experience below.

Photo Credit: The Coconut Boy

We began with the Mapusa Market Toast With Cheese And Green Chilli. Chilli cheese toast isn't something one associates with Goan cuisine. But the comforting heat and simple deliciousness of this starter serve as a reminder to lay back and enjoy yourself - which is quite in keeping with the Goan mindset. Another veg option we enjoyed was the Goan Tea Stall Vegetable Samosa. This street-style snack is often served at canteens and humble food establishments in Goa. I remember savouring them during Friday Bazaar visits, as we sipped on juice, lime soda or tea. This treat has a lightly spiced potato stuffing and a thin coating like a patti samosa. We also recommend the Mixed Vegetable Potato Chops. Note, this is a vegetarian delicacy; no keema filling here. The chops are sure to pair well with many of the hard drinks.

The mixed vegetable potato chops. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Chef Rohan D'Souza, who hails from North Goa himself, has ensured that most of the ingredients are sourced from his home state. The menu and ambience have been deliberately designed to give guests a taste of susegad - as far as that is possible in the fast-paced city of Mumbai. We must admit, during our visit, the restaurant delivered those vibes and much more.

Photo Credit: The Coconut Boy

Among the non-veg appetisers, the Chicken Cutlets With Kokum Relish are a must-try. Their melt-in-the-mouth consistency was replicated in the Green Chilli And Coriander Spiced Fish Cutlets. These were also delicious, and are not as pungent as the name might suggest. If you want a starter with typically Goan flavours, the Prawn Balchao Masala Stuffed Forminhas Crispy Tarts will not disappoint. Their markedly robust taste had us reaching for more. If you want something subtler, you could go for the Chicken Puffs With Chilly Mustard Dip. The puffs themselves have a peppery white chicken filling and are baked in tart-like shapes. A staple found at many Goan bakeries (and thus, at community gatherings), they are a safe choice that one often needs to rely on.

Photo Credit: The Coconut Boy

And what about the drinks, you may ask? The Coconut Boy has a full bar and a number of signature creations that are worth your attention. Our favourite was Beachside Bliss, a gin-based cocktail with hints of yuzu and basil. It indeed reminded us of leisurely times spent in the sand and sea. We also liked the Coco-llini, a sparkling wine concoction deftly flavoured with coconut. If you want the ultimate Goan experience, you have to order the Cazulo, a feni-based drink. Strong, spicy and rejuvenating, this drink will make you long for Goan Masala beats to groove to (and your wish might just be fulfilled). If you're looking for non-alcoholic options, try the delicately sweet and frothy Cranberry Colada. If you want a mocktail with a more tart edge, the Spicy Goa Sling promises to be a delight. It is the liquid equivalent of fresh guava laced with red chilli powder and salt.

Photo Credit: The Coconut Boy

In the main course, we recommend the BBQ Chicken Cafreal. To the uninitiated, Cafreal is an aromatic green paste made using coriander, green chillies, whole spices and a few other ingredients. It forms the base for different types of delicacies, and in this case, was combined with juicy chicken pieces. If you prefer seafood, go for the Richeado Fried Chonak. It was the best fish delicacy we tasted during the course of our meal. It consisted of perfectly cooked barramundi cooked in a flavourful red masala (known as richeado). We also savoured the traditional Fish Curry Rice, which was light and comforting. Our dessert for the evening was a slightly warmed Bebinca with Vanilla Ice Cream. Bebinca is a layered sweet treat with an egg and coconut milk base. The pairing with the ice cream was a refreshing choice in more ways than one, and we quickly devoured our portions.





During the launch event, we were treated to some enchanting live music throughout the night. Susegad, after all, is about more than just good food. Good times are a result of many factors and the people behind The Coconut Boy seem to have hit the nail on the head. Patrons can expect special add-on experiences on different days of the week: Karaoke Night on Thursdays, 'Fuloi Fuloi Friday Nite', 'Samke Best Saturday Nite' and a Susegad Sunday brunch. So if you find yourselves in Bandra soon, pay a visit to The Coconut Boy for a memorable meal.





Where: 003, Epitome Building, 29th Road, Survey No F/858, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

When: Lunch - 12 pm to 4 pm; Dinner - 7.15 pm to 1 am

Photo Credit: The Coconut Boy