A Celebration Of Awadhi Flavours At This Unique Pop-Up In The Westin Gurgaon

Highlights The Westin, Gurgaon, is currently running an in-house pop-up

The dishes are curated by Chef Shadab Quereshi

This restaurant-in-a-restaurant concept is being received well by local

Nothing makes you brave the winter-chill better than hot, freshly-cooked food. If that 'food' is a plate of kebabs, tikkas, and biryani from the land of Awadh, it is even better! The Westin, Gurgaon, is currently running an in-house pop-up of sorts, where a unique dining experience awaits those who like alfresco dining. Seasonal Tastes - the all-day dining restaurant at the hotel, famous for its Sunday brunches - has dedicated an entire outdoor seating section to dishes curated by Chef Shadab Quereshi, the resident Indian cuisine chef. The patio overlooking the busy Gurugram nightlife makes for a novel location to enjoy over dinner.





The pop-up is different because it seems to be carved out of all the hits the hotel has seen through its festivals on Awadhi food. This restaurant-in-a-restaurant concept is being received well by local as well as international guests of the hotel.





The large menu (they offer both set and a separate ala carte menu) has a variety of traditional Awadhi delights like Bhuna Gosht Hussaini, Gilawat Ke Kebab, Nalli Nihari, Lahsoon Mirch Ka Jheenga, Murgh Makhani, and Macchi ka Salaan. Nimona Tikki, Subz Lifafa, Khumb Lazeez Handi, Subz-e-Gulfam, and Lahsooni Palak are some of the vegetarian options to order from. A range of hot breads like Bah Khummach, Taftan, and Gilafi Kulcha are recommended too.

My top picks would be the delicious Gilawat, the flavourful Nimona tikki, the subtly fragrant biryani, the perfectly cooked Bhuna Gosht Hussaini, and the Shahi Tukda, which is my favourite dessert by Chef Shadab Quereshi!





With live music on weekends and an extensive Awadhi menu, the setting is perfect for a regal dining experience.





Details:

Venue: Seasonal tastes, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Date: 02nd December 2019 onwards

Pricing: Set Menu for INR 7000++ for two people and Ala Carte Menu for INR 2500++ for two people

Time: 7:00 pm - 11.30 pm











About the Author:

Tanu Ganguly is a Content Specialist with over 18 years of experience in producing, directing and anchoring a variety of content for TV and digital. She worked with NDTV from 2000 till Jan 2019, and her last assignment with NDTV saw her heading the editorial and creative team at NDTV Food. During this phase, she introduced a series of successful changes in content strategy and style to maintain and bolster NDTV Food's leadership position in the food-content space in India. Tanu now runs Mishry.com - a review platform she founded in Jan 2019 exclusively for kitchen related products. Mishry.com is based in Gurgaon and aims to make shopping for cooking and dining needs better.







