The Leela Hotel’s Dilli 32 Restaurant Serves As The Perfect Gateway To The Ancient Indian Culinary Era

Authentic Indian cuisine is not only the epitome of culinary expertise but also a careful melange of an array of flavours with delicate spices that can elevate or fall flat on the taste buds of any culinary expert. One pinch of turmeric more than the required amount, or two more minutes of simmering the food, can very easily ruin your dish. This culinary feat takes years to practice and eventually master, but the Chef Ashwani at Dilli 32 effortlessly presents a gastronomic masterpiece in every dish he presents to the patrons of The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Karkardooma.





This fine dining restaurant set amidst the regal ambience of the Leela Hotel, serves a delightful variety of the finest Indian cuisine ranging from Awadhi to North Indian to Bengali to other provincial cuisines. Situated on the level three of the hotel, the restaurant is open on all evenings from 7pm to 11:30pm with a meal for two costing Rs 3,000/- approximately.





With the underlying theme of representing pan-Indian ethos, the ambience and the interiors of Dilli 32 follow the same dictum. The intricate work on the glasses, the light brown colour combination of the flooring and the side walls, with open relaxed seating, gives the restaurant an understated elegance yet maintaining a sense of sophistication and modernity that the contemporary India represents. Live classical music on select evenings will be the perfect companion to this historical extravaganza.







The sheer range of dishes on offer from the melts-in-the-mouth starters to the main course dishes that have stories that belong to the yesteryears of the rich Indian culture, to the eccentric and delightful desserts will only make your job of selecting only a few dishes very difficult.





The Makhania lassi(Hung yogurt lassi) in the coolers section will give you an inkling of the kind of fine dining experience you have set yourself up for. Our favourite starters include the crispy, spicy, and tangy Chatpati Machli and the Warqui Lukhmi (Potato and Mushroom crispy wrap).





For main course, the dishes in the Awadhi section such as Murgh Pasanda, and Nehari cooked using the ancient Dum Pukht technique, bears a signature of the Khansamas of some of the most famous houses of Awadh. The Dum ki Bharwaan Bhindi, and Gobhi Mussallam in the Journey of India section of the main course menu will amaze you with how much such basic vegetables of the Indian cuisine can achieve, provided the right knowledge in the right hands.





Makhan Malai Chicken





Barkas Chappe





Murgh Aaftabi Boti





Nehari





If your taste buds demand a sweet little ending, do not shy away from ordering the exotic Mirch ka Halwa and the Double ka Meetha for desserts. These simple yet delicious desserts will set you up for a very content restaurant experience.





Mirch Ka Halwa





The only thing that beats this restaurant's authenticity and excellence in gastronomy is its very polite and hospitable staff. Their elegance and their commitment to customers is unprecedented. The universal acclaim received for the service from their patrons is worn as a badge of honour by the service staff.





Chef Ashwani of Café Dilli 32, while talking to us, reveals the secrets of his sorcery. He says “Mastering one or two International cuisines is easier but mastering regional Indian cuisines is akin to mastering world cuisines. And honing these skills is a delicate job but the right knowledge of our culture, history, and feedback from guests, help us root these dishes in our history while providing a contemporary touch.”





So, if you are looking for a perfect restaurant serving authentic regional Indian cuisines picked from the books long lost in our history, you got a perfect choice in Dilli 32.







