Aflatoon by Social, the latest addition to the cloud kitchen scene by Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., brings forth a promise of a delightful culinary journey without stepping out of your home. With a name as quirky as its offerings, Aflatoon is dedicated to delivering sumptuous North Indian cuisine with an innovative twist, right to your doorstep! Of course, I had to try their menu!





As soon as the vibrant packaging arrived, adorned with vivid colours and creative designs, I knew the experience would be exciting. Their signature square boxes are not just visually appealing but also contain collectable treasures, including glass jars and reusable copper tins, adding an extra touch of charm to your mealtime affair.





Starting with Butter Garlic Mutton Seekh, it was undoubtedly the star of the show. The succulent mutton kebabs, adorned with a garlicky blend, offered a burst of flavours that elevated the dish to new heights. I bet you'd never had a kebab like this one.

The Ras El Hanout Cobbler, a crispy fish snack, delivered a good punch, although the mustard flavour slightly overpowered the delicate taste of the fish. Moving on to the mains, the Classic Dal Tadka proved to be a delightful rendition of a home-style favourite, brimming with bold flavours that left a lasting impression. The Dhaba-Style Dal Makhani transported taste buds to the streetside eateries with its rich, creamy texture and tantalising taste, reminiscent of authentic dhaba fare.

Among the highlights of the menu were the various avatars of Butter Chicken, offering options like Creamy AF and Truffled. I went for Creamy AF, and it really was creamy AF. But it was the Kaley Masala Ka Gosht that stole the spotlight with its impeccable flavour profile and perfectly cooked mutton.

Another standout dish was the Bhawnagiri Chili Chitta Chicken, a creamy white gravy chicken curry that impressed my taste buds with its rich flavours. Accompanying the feast was the Bhoona Gosht Biryani, which was good, but not great. However, the Beetel Leaf Rasmalai and Gulab Jamun brought the meal to a sweet conclusion - with their sweetness and decadence.

If you are in the mood to enjoy Indian food, but not the typical way you get everywhere, Aflatoon is there to whet your cravings. I would suggest you to go for their mutton dishes, especially Butter Garlic Mutton Seekh. Wait, the desserts are also not to be missed!

