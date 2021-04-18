There is no dearth of cafes and bakeries in the city, but there are some you like to visit repeatedly. The ambience, food, memories there are reasons aplenty that makes a 'good cafes;' your favourite haunt as well. Bread & More, a cosy little boulangerie and patisserie by the Kwality group; nestled in the lanes of GK's N Block market pretty much checks all the boxes. If the wide display of bakery items like cookies, pastries, macaroon, croissants, puffs do not distract you the moment you step foot in this lovely cafe, you can appreciate the refreshing interior. It is simple, well-lit, the planters give this place a nice pop of colour.

The cafe offers a range of quality snacks that can help fuel you in between those endless bouts of chatter. We started off with the chicken seekh kebab puff, which perfectly done. Crispy on the outside and stuffed with smoked chicken kebab. We then proceeded on to the mixed veg flat-bread or the pizza made with just the right amount of cheese, and veggies like olives, onions and tomatoes. No extra pomp and frills here- but an intensely satisfying treat nevertheless. We were told that their mix sauce pasta was one of their best-selling items, and we could tell why. The portion size is generous for the price. The sauce and the veggies made the pasta a refreshing treat. While we didn't quite enjoy the nuggets, there's nothing remarkable about the snack, we did however liked the spring rolls. Perfectly crisp and filling. We rounded off the meal with mini chocolate and lemon tarts. The cafe also sells a range of interesting cookies, lavash, sourdough and other kinds of breads and cool bakery goods.

Where: Bread & More N 17, GK N Block Market

Cost For Two: INR 1500