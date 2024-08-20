Parisian desserts are the stuff of dreams. Their delicate flavours, exquisite textures, and elegant presentations have captivated sweet tooths worldwide, including mine, While a trip to the City of Lights remains on many a bucket list, indulging in authentic French pastries is no longer a distant fantasy. If you are a dessert lover like me, you'll agree that the best way to savour the sweetness is in a quaint setting, minus the noise. A no-frill French-style cafe and patisserie with a focus on authentic flavours is all we want. And we now have the perfect place for that. Cafe Monique at The Manor in New Delhi has brought a slice of Parisian paradise to India's capital.





Nestled amidst the lush greenery of New Delhi's Friends Colony, Cafe Monique is a haven for those seeking an authentic taste of French patisserie. This charming cafe with its azure hues and elegant interiors, transports you to the sun-kissed French Riviera.





Founded by entrepreneur Shivan Gupta and Chef Maxime Montay, Cafe Monique is a labour of love. Their commitment to using authentic French ingredients and traditional recipes is evident in every dish. The menu is a curated selection of classic French fare, with a focus on sweet indulgence.

The cafe delivers effortlessly at home, but I decided to visit it for an immersive experience. A tiny pathway lined with greens in front of a large garden takes you to the cafe There was a small seating arrangement outside for those who want to enjoy nature. Once I entered, I was greeted with the sweet aroma of delectable pastries and cakes lined neatly on the display counter. The aroma of sweet and savoury creations wafted from the kitchen to the dining area. So, I chose to sit inside... amid the magic.

My eyes fell first on the various Quiche options on the menu. I chose the La Quiche Alsacienne and La Quiche Francaise. The quiches were a delightful surprise, with a perfectly flaky crust and a rich, savoury filling. The accompanying banana blueberry smoothie was a refreshing complement to the meal.







The sandwiches were also enjoyable - flavourful and satiating. The toasted and bag-folded buckwheat crepe looked novel but was a little bland for my Indian palate.





However, it was the dessert menu that truly stole the show. The macarons were a riot of colours and flavours, bursting with a font of delicious filling. From macarons to tea cakes, everything was so delicious that I could not stop myself from having more.... And more. I fell in love with Le Saint-Michel. The entremet brought forth the irresistible flavours of vanilla, salted caramel and red apples.







My visit to Monique was a sweet experience that stayed in my heart and taste buds. Next time, I'll crave some Parisian goodness, I know where to order it from.

