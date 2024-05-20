If I had to sum up my experience at Chilli Pop in a single word, I'd choose the word "vibrant". Whether it is their stylish, modern interiors or the food and drinks on their menu, everything at this restaurant comes with a playful element, balanced with elegance and grace. Situated on the 4th floor of Vishal Mall, Rajouri Garden, Chili Pop offers both indoor and outdoor seating. While both spaces are good, I found the outdoor space more inviting, where you can also catch live IPL screening.





The staff at Chilli Pop is also customer-friendly and the food service was also quite prompt. Here is everything I ordered at Chilli Pop:

Drinks At Chilli Pop, Rajouri Garden

All the drinks I tried at Chilli Pop looked gorgeous and were overall delicious.

Harry's Pomegranate Basil

Named after Harry Potter, this white rum-based craft cocktail tasted mild and sweet, with mostly flavours of fresh pomegranate juice. The little pomegranate seeds sitting at the bottom of the glass looked pretty. The flavours were alright, yet not as impressive as the iconic character behind the nomenclature.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Blue Pea And Apple

I was happy to order this blue pea-infused gin drink with apple juice and tonic water. It looked stunning and tasted good. The pink-purple drink was garnished with edible flowers and slices of juicy apples.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Espresso Martini

A refreshing break from fruity cocktails, the Espresso Martini at Chilli Pop is a must-try for all coffee-meets-cocktail lovers. Vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso were mixed to perfection in this smooth martini, garnished with little coffee beans on top.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Food At Chilli Pop, Rajouri Garden

Crispy Katsu Chicken Sushi

The sushi was plated beautifully and tasted delicious. All the elements and flavours were well-balanced and we wiped the plate in no time!

(L-R) Crispy Katsu Chicken Sushi and Chili Pop-Corn Chicken Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Chili Pop-Corn Chicken

A chicken popcorn fan, I decided to give this dish a try and was impressed. The chicken pieces were juicy and the food portion was also great. These are perfect for snacking while catching up on gossip or watching nail-biting cricket match moments.

CP Orange Chicken

For the mains, I was excited to try the CP Orange Chicken but was left unimpressed. While everything was cooked well, the dish lacked flavour in general.

(L-R) CP Orange Chicken and Three Hot Pad Thai Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Three Hot Pad Thai

I decided to pair the Orange Chicken with The Three Hot Pad Thai. The noodles tasted good, with sweet and tangy flavours, though these would not be the best Pad Thai I have tried.

Desserts At Chilli Pop, Rajouri Garden

The dessert menu at Chilli Pop is rather limited, with no refreshing or palate-cleansing options to choose from.

Chocolate Chilli Pop Sizzle

With not much to choose from, I ordered the sizzler and it was a hit. Again, the presentation was nice, and the hot fudgy brownie meets cold vanilla ice cream is a classic, happy combo.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Where: Property Space No.1, 4th Floor, Vishal, Shivaji Place, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, Delhi, 110027