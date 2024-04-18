Chocolate brownies have the power to satisfy our sweet cravings instantly, don't they? Rich, gooey, and extremely sinful, they are something that no dessert lover can get enough of. When served hot, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup, they become even more indulgent. While you can surely head to your nearest bakery to relish them, nothing compares to the taste of freshly prepared homemade chocolate brownies. You have better control over the ingredients, and of course, there's a lot more love involved in baking them. And that instantly makes them taste better, right? If you're a chocolate brownie lover, here we'll be sharing with you four effortless ways in which you can prepare this beloved treat at home. Take a look.

Chocolate Brownies Recipe | Here Are 4 Easy Ways To Make Chocolate Brownies At Home:

1. Oven Chocolate Brownies

An oven is probably the first thing that comes to mind when we think of making chocolate brownies. The gooey and sinful brownies that we savour at our favourite bakeries are all prepared in an oven. It's one of the most preferred ways to bake them, and it ensures perfect results every single time. Cooking chocolate brownies in an oven can take you anywhere from 30 to 35 minutes. It's a slightly longer wait as compared to other cooking methods, but it's totally worth it. While using this method, do not forget to line the baking tin with parchment paper before pouring in the batter. If you skip this step, you'll have a hard time taking them out of it once they're fully baked.

2. Microwave Chocolate Brownies

If you're running short on time, then a microwave will be your best companion. Baking chocolate brownies in the microwave is quite simple and takes only 2 minutes. Yes, you heard that. For this method, instead of using the traditional baking tin, you'll have to use a mug. Start by adding all the dry ingredients to it, followed by the wet ingredients. Give it a nice mix, microwave it for 2 minutes, and enjoy your freshly baked instant chocolate brownie anytime you want. If you wish to make more, you can repeat the process, and you'll be sorted. Serve these microwave brownies hot with any topping of your choice.

3. Pressure Cooker Chocolate Brownies

You can prepare chocolate brownies using your trusty pressure cooker as well. The idea of making brownies in a cooker may sound strange at first, but you'll be surprised by the results. The method promises a perfectly gooey texture and crispy exterior that'll leave you asking for more. To make brownies in a cooker, prepare the batter as usual and pour it into a baking tin. Now, preheat your cooker by adding a bit of salt, placing a stand, and heating it with the lid for a few minutes. Once done, place the tin over it and cook for about half an hour. Allow the brownie to cool before removing it from the tin, or else it can easily break.

4. Air Fryer Chocolate Brownies

Were you aware that you could also bake these brownies in an air fryer? It's an easy and fuss-free method and won't take more than 15-20 minutes. The first step to making chocolate brownies in an air fryer is to always preheat it. Prepare your brownie batter as usual, pour it into your baking tin, and air fry at 160 degrees C for the above-mentioned time. Make sure you're only using a metal, glass, or cast-iron baking tin, as not all materials are suitable for high temperatures. While your air fryer brownies will be ready in 20 minutes, this may slightly vary depending on the intensity of your air fryer.

