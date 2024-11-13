If you've ever ventured into the heart of Daryaganj, you know that the reopening of Chor Bizarre is a big deal. The restaurant, beloved by loyal patrons for its quirky decor and authentic regional Indian cuisine, is back - and it feels like stepping into a time capsule of eclectic charm. Originally launched in 1990 by Rohit Khattar, Chor Bizarre was India's first theme restaurant, bringing together the finest Kashmiri delicacies and regional flavours in a setting that was as much about the experience as it was about the food. Now, after years of anticipation, it has reopened its doors at Asaf Ali Road.

A Feast for the Eyes: Interiors That Tell a Story

The interiors at Chor Bizarre have always been as much a part of its charm as the food itself, and this reopening is no exception. Rohit and Rashmi Khattar, along with the design team, have painstakingly curated each element of the space. It's an artistic mishmash of kitsch, creativity, and nostalgia - a true "chor bazaar" (thieves market) brought to life. You'll spot quirky posters, a 1927 Fiat parked inside (yes, you read that right), a four-poster bed, and even a Singer sewing machine table. It's a curated chaos that somehow gels beautifully, offering an immersive experience that's hard to forget.

Design Director Rashmi Khattar has resurrected the vibe she originally crafted back in the 90s, mixing in new pieces while preserving the iconic ones. The antique furniture, vintage trinkets, and retro Bollywood tunes that fill the air set the stage for an unforgettable culinary journey. It's not just a place to eat; it's a place to explore, wander through, and soak in the rich tapestry of India's history and creativity.

The Food: A Journey Through India's Regional Flavours

When it comes to food, Chor Bizarre has always stood out, and under the expertise of Chef Srinivas, it continues to deliver. The menu is a celebration of regional Indian cuisine, with a special focus on Kashmiri flavours that are hard to come by elsewhere. Chef Srinivas, who's been with the restaurant for 17 years, ensures that while the menu is updated, it stays true to the restaurant's roots.

We started with a few chaats that set the tone for the meal - bold, tangy, and full of textures. The Purani Dilli Ki Papri Chaat was a perfect burst of nostalgia, with semolina and flour chips balanced by the coolness of yogurt and the zing of tamarind. Equally intriguing was the Dahi Batata Puri, a crisp sphere filled with a medley of potato, yogurt, and mint chutney, topped with sev. For something a little different, the Palak Patta Chaat brought crispy spinach to the table, complemented by a sweet and savoury medley of chutneys.

As we moved into the starters, Chor Bizarre's offerings shone in their innovative takes on traditional dishes. The Tandoori Malai Phool was an indulgent mix of cauliflower and broccoli in a creamy cheese marinade. The Gazab Ka Tikka, with its tender chicken tikka coated in a cheese marinade, was equally irresistible. For a more luxurious bite, the Kasundi Fish Tikka presented delicate sole fish, marinated with mustard and chilli garlic for a perfect balance of heat and flavour.

Then came the Galouti Kabab, a pan-fried minced lamb delicacy that practically melted in your mouth, and the Murgh Shaami, crispy chicken patties infused with the house's signature spice blend. The Tandoori Bharwan Khumb (stuffed mushrooms) and Tandoori Malai Phool were also crowd-pleasers, full of rich, creamy goodness.

Moving to the mains, the Sharabi Kababi Tikka Masala was a standout: tender chicken tikka cooked in a rich tomato and onion gravy finished off with a shot of brandy for that extra punch. The Rista (lamb spheres cooked in a Kashmiri gravy) was velvety and aromatic, while the Dal Chor B'zar - black lentils cooked with tomatoes and cream - was a comforting classic. For something more fiery, the Chicken Chettinad brought spring chicken cooked with stone flowers and aromatic spices.

And for those who can never get enough of the creamy goodness, the Paneer Makhni with cottage cheese in a rich tomato-butter gravy was a hit.

Cocktails: A Sip of Genius

No meal at Chor Bizarre would be complete without a round of cocktails. Thanks to the award-winning mixologist Varun Sharma, the drinks are as much a treat as the food. Varun Sharma's, NDTV Food Award-winning mixologist, signature cocktails bring together flavours that perfectly complement the rich, hearty fare. His carefully curated beverage menu is a celebration of both innovation and tradition, with each drink offering something new and exciting.

Dessert to Wrap It Up

To end the meal, we indulged in some of the most comforting desserts. The Kashmiri Phirni, rich with saffron and semolina, was the perfect end to a spicy meal. The Stuffed Gulab Jamun offered a sweet, fried sphere of milk solids drenched in syrup, while the Kulfi - rich, creamy, and utterly indulgent - rounded off the experience beautifully.

Final Verdict

The reopening of Chor Bizarre feels like a homecoming. It's a place that has always blended tradition with imagination, and this new chapter is no different. With its intriguing decor, rich food, and carefully crafted cocktails, it's a place that invites you to come for the food and stay for the experience. Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, this iconic spot in Daryaganj is well worth the visit - for nostalgia, flavours and memories in the making.

Where: Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 2,000 for two