Covah - The Cavern, in Sector 43, Gurgaon, is the newest name on everyone's lips- and Instagram feeds. With reels capturing neon-lit caveman projections and a colossal sculpted face watching over diners, it's hard to miss. But Covah is more than just a visual spectacle. It's a bold new dining concept that reimagines ancient communal feasting for the modern palate, blending Mediterranean and Asian traditions with theatrical flair.





From the moment you step in, the space envelops you in its earthy, immersive ambience. Think ancient limestone caves-textured walls, organic curves, and warm, ambient lighting. By day, it's a serene space for conversation and connection. By night, it transforms into an audio-visual feast with rhythmic projections of cavemen walking across the walls, accompanied by foot-thumping music. On my visit, the pulsing beats-modern yet rooted in classical drums-had diners swaying. Some even broke into impromptu dances. It felt less like a modern-day tribal celebration.

But Covah isn't all style and no substance. Its menu is a carefully curated fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavours, designed around the shared plate philosophy-encouraging guests to connect over food, just as our ancestors once did. Ingredients are local, seasonal, and sustainably sourced, adding an eco-conscious layer to the experience.

My culinary journey began with a standout cocktail- the Wanderer's Cup, a matcha-infused foamy concoction served in a rustic, primitive vessel perched on a wooden block. Sweet with a dense rose finish, it perfectly echoed Covah's ancient-meets-modern ethos. The Whisky Sour, with a hint of orange zest, was another hit.

Wanderer's Cup, Covah

Whisky Sour, Covah

Then came the food, and it was outstanding. The Jalapenos Salmon Maki Rolls vanished from my plate within minutes- its crispy exterior and tender filling were addictive. Prawn Har Gaw was juicy and nuanced, while the Baked Scallops in coconut milk struck a perfect balance between creamy and delicate. For first-time scallop eaters, it's a welcoming introduction. Chicken Gyoza, with a crisp tuile wafer at the top, brought a satisfying crunch to the juicy filling. Dessert? A heavenly Tiramisu that lingered sweetly on the palate.

Jalapenos Salmon Maki Rolls, Covah

Baked Scallops, Covah

Chicken Gyoza, Covah

Covah might draw you in with its cave-like drama, but it's the cuisine that'll have you planning your next visit. Come for the spectacle, stay for the soulful food.