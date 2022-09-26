Our love for Indian food can never die, and if it's brought to us in a new avatar, it's even better. Currynama has been satiating our cravings for some lip-smacking desi foods and now they have extended their menu with some more delicacies. Brainchild of Seven Seas Kitchens by Dang Brothers, Currynama combines traditional Indian spices and local ingredients with modern interpretation to create a classic yet unique culinary experience. From kebabs to curries, they offer a wide range of Indian specialties to suit your mood and liking.





Currynama by Seven Seas has introduced some new regional chaats and desserts, and I obviously had to try them. Sindhi-special Dal Pakwan was exactly what I had expected. Nutty dal on small crispy puris, topped with onion, tomatoes, ginger - it was a great snack to kick-start my meal. But best was yet to come. And it came in the form of Kolkata Chenna Chaat. Spongy chenna immersed in a flavourful curd mixture was simply irresistible. This is a must-try from the menu.

Subz Chapli Kebab - a mixed vegetable fritter was also amazing in taste. I also tried Tandoori Malai Broccoli from the old menu; although it wasn't great but still not a bad option to pick. Dum Ka Murgh was the regular chicken kebab that we want to have as an appetiser. For dessert, I had their Rose Kheer and it was perfect with the sweet aroma and flavour or rose.

Overall, the new chaat menu is worth a try and I would definitely order Kolkata Chenna Chaat again.





Currynama by Seven Seas recently launched a new cloud kitchen in Gurugram after their existing outlets in Greater Kailash, Rohini and Lawrence Road.



