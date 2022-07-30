It's time for beer, beer, and more beer in Delhi! Yes, you heard that right! And no, we are not talking about Oktoberfest here. We are talking about a brand new brewery in the capital, Deja Brew, a hybrid brew lounge serving the freshest beer and finest coffee. With a calming and intimate ambience, Deja Brew is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a mug of craft beer! Perhaps Oktober fest came early this year in Delhi!



Swilling down a chilled mug of beer is all you need to allay the day's stress and get some respite from the balmy summer weather. Ask any beer lover and they'll nod in a 'yes'. But, loving your beer and knowing your beer are two different things. Knowing your beer only heightens the pleasure of guzzling it. So, to enable all the beer buffs to enjoy their drink in its elementary form, the folks there also help you understand the different types of beer and foods to pair with them. Now, that's interesting, right?!



The brewery offers five crafted beers: Hefeweizen, Belgian Blonde, Neipa, Indian Pale Ale and Stout. We tasted all five but were quite impressed by Neipa. It is hazy and golden-yellow in colour with a good head on it! In taste, it is less bitter and smoother than Indian Pale Ale which makes it a very easy drinking beer!



The brewhouse also offers the finest coffee along with an extensive menu with the addition of a Deja Brew flair. The food offered includes Modern Inspired World Cuisine with creamy and fiery flavours, be it European, Indian or Italian, splashed with an evident Deja Brew twist! Our recommendations: Mushroom Croquette, Chicken Croquette, Polenta Chips, Prawn a la Pancha, Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Quinoa and Barley Salad, and Field Mushrooms pizza.



In order to add to the experience, Deja Brew offers wines, single malts, and other spirits along with beers and coffee, to pair with the premium cigars.



Where: M-20, Block M, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi

Price For Two: INR 2000 (without drinks and taxes)

Timings: 12:00 pm - 1:00 am