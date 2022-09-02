After two long years of the pandemic, health is no longer an option but a priority. We have seen a renewed focus on eating clean and healthy food thanks to Coronavirus. A healthy diet can go a long way in maintaining a fit and healthy body and mind, and research has proven this in the recent past. Gone are the days when fizzy drinks and colas were the only options when it came to beverages. Healthy smoothies are now the buzzword and Drunken Monkey is the only smoothie bar chain that has made a pan-India presence.

On Drunken Monkey's menu, you'll find fruit smoothies and smoothie bowls in over 200 special combinations. There are all-natural detox smoothies, fruit shakes, loaded or indulgent smoothies, and there's even a range of smoothies to cure hangovers. Apart from some indulgent and coffee smoothies, all the fruit smoothies and shakes are 100% natural, made from local produce and do not contain any artificial flavours or preservatives.





From four smoothie bars in Hyderabad in 2016, Drunken Monkey has expanded to 20+ Indian cities as of 2019 including Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and more. Founded by Samrat Reddy, the brand plans to go international very soon with over 100 outlets across five countries. Drunken Monkey is also planning to launch smoothies that have a higher shelf life and can be sold in supermarkets as well.

In the words of Samrat Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, Drunken Monkey, "I wanted to do to smoothies what Starbucks did to coffee. The new generation, the millennia's want to be catered to and are more willing than ever to experiment with new brands. People want a space to create meaningful social connections without restricting themselves to regular coffee and chai outlets. Smoothies are the new social lubricant in town."