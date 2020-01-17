Review: The Sunday Brunch At K3, Marriott Is An Eclectic Mix Of Global Cuisine And Cocktails And Live Music

Sunday brunches have slowly started to gain prominence in Delhi's F&B space, and thanks to city hotels and restaurants it has quite redefined how the capital celebrates its weekends. Brunch allows people to have a laidback late breakfast and an early lunch coupled together in one fine meal, best enjoyed with friends and family on a sunny Sunday afternoon (think of gourmet treats, flowing drinks, and live music). K3 at JW Marriott, Aerocity promises to give you a memorable weekend with their Sunday brunch, that they organise every weekend.





With an expansive array of multi-cuisine food, K3's brunch menu, helmed by the executive chef Sandeep Pande, comprises a host of cold cuts, farm-fresh vegetable salads, pizzas, dimsums and desi delights. Oh and did we mention that there is a caviar station as well? With all things exotic from all around the globe, K3's, three live kitchens serving- Cantonese, Tuscan and Indian makes the property truly one of a kind. It also boasts of a special al fresco section that is perfect to experience a pleasant outdoor experience during a winter sunny day. Luckily, we were there during the special Phulkari festival that celebrates the authentic delicacies from Punjab such as Sarson aur Mooli ka saag, Meat Beli Ram, Dhaba chicken, Kabuli Kaleji, Butter Chicken tikka, Bittu meat wala's speciality - Amritsari Burrah, and more.





Amidst the soothing live music we gorged on over 100 dishes catering to palates of all kinds. The Cantonese fare had a plethora of dishes including sui mai, nigari, roast duck and even roast pork - a crown jewel of Cantonese cooking. The stellar variety of dim sums make for an impressive affair too. The Indian counter is an extravagant affair with tantalising chaats giving out interesting interpretations of Delhi-6 delicacies. The succulent kebabs and main course including the classic butter chicken, gosht and other signature curries of the cuisine hit the right spot with a blend of spices and creamy flavour.





And if you are a fan of Tuscan flavours, the overwhelming Italian station would make sure you don't run out of options. Be it a lovely selection of cheeses and bakery goods or freshly baked pizzas or the lip-smacking grilled meats such as pork sausages or roasted tenderloins, all of it is simply irresistible. We can't get over the lovely fare of seafood, be it the fish tikkas at the Indian, black pepper prawns at the Cantonese or the seafood skewer at Tuscan. You can team them with a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks that they have to offer.





The dessert station has our heart. Not only is it a treat to the eyes but a spread like this is every dessert lover's haven. From macaroons to cupcakes, tiramisu jars or cheesecakes and even Indian sweets such as the heart-warming gajar ka halwa, won't you be spoilt with choice just looking at such a spread? We sure were!

The winter Sunday brunch at K3, JW Marriott is a lovely way to wrap up a hectic week with extravagant food, drinks and great music.





What: Sensational Sunday Brunch At Marriott





Where: K3, JW Marriott Delhi NCR, Asset Area 4, Hospitality District, Aerocity, New Delhi.





Timing- 12:30pm – 3:30pm

Cost- Sunday Brunch

Rs. 3150 +TAX (Sunday Soft Beverage Brunch)

Rs. 4100 +TAX (Sunday Alcoholic Brunch)

Rs. 4550 +TAX (Sunday Champagne Brunch)







