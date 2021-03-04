SEARCH
  • Reviews
  • European Soul Food In Exquisite Packaging; Tiella Shows Why Cloud Kitchens Are Here To Stay

European Soul Food In Exquisite Packaging; Tiella Shows Why Cloud Kitchens Are Here To Stay

Many delivery kitchens are bringing quality food to our doorstep and Tiella just made the list for its delectable European fare.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: March 04, 2021 18:35 IST

Reddit
European Soul Food In Exquisite Packaging; Tiella Shows Why Cloud Kitchens Are Here To Stay

It was right at the start of the weekend, when I opened door to a delivery executive holding a rectangular wooden basket filled with food boxes, bags, wooden cutlery and complimentary coasters neatly stacked inside. I knew where it was from, as a cute packaging I was already impressed, but was yet to unravel if this new delivery kitchen, based out of Shahpur Jaat was even worth all the hype?
If you like to order in frequently, you may have already heard about Tiella, European Kitchen. The pandemic may have aversely affected the fine-dine restaurants, but sudden burst in cloud kitchens, especially in past few months could seen as a silver lining after all? Many delivery kitchens are bringing quality food to our doorstep and Tiella just made the list for its delectable European fare.

(Also Read: )

We started out with the prawn escabache. Tender prawns, cooked in tangy tomato sauce, with paprika, peppers and white wine came with side of thinly sliced croutons. A hearty treat indeed. We then moved on to the peri peri fried chicken, coated in chilly corn flour exterior, this hot and spicy preparation is not meant for the faint-hearted. But if you can fathom all the heat, you must not give this a miss, especially with the citrus dip that comes along with it.

Newsbeep

(Also Read: )

nu5u31bg
L-R: Peri Peri chicken wings, lasagna, potato and bacon salad, prawn escabeche

We also tried their tiny falafel sliders, four in one portion. Falafel snuck inside two pita breads are moistened with mayonnaise. The lettuce and julienne veggies inside provide ample crunch. Paired with rich hummus, these falafel burgers are a win.

The biggest highlight for us was the lasagna. From the pasta sheets, to the selection of chopped veggies, the tangy lip snacking sauce, to the generous olives, mozzarella and herbs, make this lasagna truly memorable and comforting in every sense of the word.

There are plenty of options for the salad lovers too, we tried the potato and bacon salad made with fresh greens, crunchy bacon strips, and herb-roasted potatoes. The tarty balsamic seasoning and sour cream add lovely flavour to the salad.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Dessert lovers should not miss the delightful blueberry cheesecake.The cream cheese and the rich compote linger come together in this remarkable dessert for \a promising finale.

Cost for two: INR 2000
Contact: +911140522480, +917827906772
 

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  ReviewEuropeanCloud Kitchen
Head To Fio Pop, Saket To Lift Up Your Spirits With Great Food And Lively Ambience
Head To Fio Pop, Saket To Lift Up Your Spirits With Great Food And Lively Ambience
Order In The Most Delicious Burgers From Burgerama And Enjoy A Hearty Meal At Home
Order In The Most Delicious Burgers From Burgerama And Enjoy A Hearty Meal At Home

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 