Whether you are in a mood to satiate your sudden hunger or your sweet tooth is nudging you again, Honey and Dough is one-stop shop for all kinds of cravings. Honey And Dough is not just a regular patisserie anymore; it has now transformed into a full-fledged cafe inviting Delhiites for a good break over beverages, some scrumptious meals and of course, desserts. If you are not in a mood to venture out in the heat, just pick up your phone and order to fulfil your stomach and your heart.

Honey and Dough have multiple outlets in Delhi/NCR. From a variety of breads for your everyday meals to bakery items like cakes, pastries and puffs, to a range of dishes like pizza, rolls, bruschetta and sandwiches, you get everything under one roof.











My order came from their Malviya Nagar outlet and reached right in time for early dinner. Lamb Sloppy Joe Burger is definitely a must-ty. Other than the flavourful lamb, the lip-smacking sauces made the burger a delightful eat. The Mediterranean Chicken Shish Touk Wrap was a hearty combination of tender chicken, veggies and fiery pickle enclosed in a tortilla wrap. The French Fries, I felt could be a little crispier, just like we are used to having them. However, Pepperoni Pizza can give a strong competition to any popular pizza place in the city.











Jaggery Dry Fruit Tea Cake is another great option for those watching their weight. This healthy cake is sweetened with jaggery and has lots of dry fruits in it. It is quite tasty but I would like to tone down the amount of jaggery by just a notch. I also ordered their Focaccia Bread garnished with olives and bell peppers, which is soft and spongy and naturally tasty. In fact, I'm in love with it and have decided to always order the bread from Honey and Dough only.











All in all, Honey and Dough is a good place to whet your anytime hunger. Visit or order in.





What: Honey And Dough

Where: C-64, Ground Floor, Shivalik, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

When: 10am to 11pm

Cost: INR 500 for two people (approx.)

